Video: Charging Hard & Sending Wild Tricks on a Dual Slalom Course

Jan 30, 2021
by Viktor Császár  


We had the chance to shoot this little piece before the official opening of the dual slalom course near Budapest built by the Trail Art Hungary crew.

Rider: Oszkar Nagy
Video by Viktor Csaszar, additional footage: Bence Szabo

Inspired by the legendary 'raw100' series.

Special thanks to Trail Art Hungary for the course build, Bence Kiss for the motion design work, and Csaba Kriston for the audio equipment.

Oszkar Nagy Biking School coming your way in the near future, stay tuned.

Thanks to our supporters:
Industry Nine, Chromag Bikes, Store13, Leatt, Stance, Oakley, Etnies

Csömör, Hungary - 2021.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
83685 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
74983 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
73942 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
61851 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
47377 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
46357 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
44029 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
35834 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008379
Mobile Version of Website