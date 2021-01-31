Video: Charging Hard & Sending Wild Tricks on a Dual Slalom Course

We had the chance to shoot this little piece before the official opening of the dual slalom course near Budapest built by the Trail Art Hungary crew.Rider: Oszkar NagyVideo by Viktor Csaszar, additional footage: Bence SzaboInspired by the legendary 'raw100' series.Special thanks to Trail Art Hungary for the course build, Bence Kiss for the motion design work, and Csaba Kriston for the audio equipment.Oszkar Nagy Biking School coming your way in the near future, stay tuned.Thanks to our supporters:Industry Nine, Chromag Bikes, Store13, Leatt, Stance, Oakley, EtniesCsömör, Hungary - 2021.