Video: Charging Hard on Dusty Australian Trails

The Commencal Australia structure continues to grow! Our subsidiary down under welcomes local Timmy Eaton to the team, a complete rider able to shine in both enduro and DH competitions. His versatility and his great ambitions for the coming seasons in the Enduro World Series make him a perfect ambassador on Australian soil.
After a few days in his new colours, he talked to us about his first impressions:"I’ve always wanted to ride a Commencal bike, their vibes and passion for DH really caught my eye and I felt like we had a pretty similar way to look at things, racing especially. It was awesome coming up to the Sydney showroom to pick up my new bike and go for a ride with the team. It’s a pretty awesome set up here and definitely a cool showroom. The trails are awesome and just around the corner. It’s a great spot to test the bikes as there’s a lot of gnarly terrain, endless rock gardens and drops. Definitely made the bike go through its paces and I loved every minute of it."
Rider: Timmy Eaton
Edit: Matt Staggs
