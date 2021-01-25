Video: Charging Hard on Dusty Australian Trails

Press Release: Commencal

The Commencal Australia structure continues to grow! Our subsidiary down under welcomes local Timmy Eaton to the team, a complete rider able to shine in both enduro and DH competitions. His versatility and his great ambitions for the coming seasons in the Enduro World Series make him a perfect ambassador on Australian soil.After a few days in his new colours, he talked to us about his first impressions:Rider: Timmy EatonEdit: Matt Staggs