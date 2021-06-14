Video: Charging Home Trails in France

Jun 14, 2021
by William Klock  


Baptiste Gaillot, 30, is a French privateer from Chamrousse resort, near Grenoble.

Ski coach in winter, he created a mountain bike shuttle company called "Bat'shuttle" to take as many people & friends as possible to the trails that he created under Chamrousse.

Passionate about cycling and competition since a long time, he trains all year to be as fast as possible, which allowed him to finish 26th in the 2020 EWS rankings and take the start of some DH World Cups.

We can wait to see him at the start of the first EWS of the year this month .



Video / Photo : William Klock

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 He went Bat’shuttle crazy on that trail!

