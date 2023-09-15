Watch
Video: Charlie Murray Previews Stages 4 to 7 at the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
Sep 15, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Add to Favorites
Jump onboard with Charlie Murray as he takes a practice lap of stages four through seven at the Châtel Enduro World Cup. Stay tuned for the first three stages that are being practised by riders on Saturday.
Stage 4
Stage 5
Stage 6
Stage 7
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Charlie Murray
EDR Châtel 2023
World Cup Enduro
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,706 articles
