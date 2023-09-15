Video: Charlie Murray Previews Stages 4 to 7 at the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Sep 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Jump onboard with Charlie Murray as he takes a practice lap of stages four through seven at the Châtel Enduro World Cup. Stay tuned for the first three stages that are being practised by riders on Saturday.


Stage 4


Stage 5


Stage 6


Stage 7



