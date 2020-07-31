Pinkbike.com
Video: Chasing Brett Rheeder Down the Silver Star DH Course - Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 31, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Ready to get rowdy? DH racing is back and comin' atcha from SilverStar Bike Park in Vernon, B.C. Join Trevor Burke and Brett Rheeder as they take you into the gnar ahead of the big race in this Stan's No Tubes course preview.
Crankworx
Regions in Article
Silver Star Mountain Resort
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Brett Rheeder
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
135048 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
81504 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
54571 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53390 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
43400 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
41351 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
38732 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
38466 views
Score
Time
4
1
rockchomper
(24 mins ago)
I wish all course previews were more of a cruise like this, It kinda sucks when a world cup DH racer does a pinning course preview because they are going so flippin fast you cant see the course!
[Reply]
1
0
mattdent9
(14 mins ago)
Is it just me or do Brett's tyres sound like 100psi?
[Reply]
1
0
freeridejerk888
(10 mins ago)
This guy looks fast.
[Reply]
