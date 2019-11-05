Video: Chasing Fabio Wibmer Through Germany with a Racing Drone in 'Follow Fabio'

Nov 5, 2019
by rasoulution  


When professional mountain bike and trials bike rider as well as YouTube star Fabio Wibmer sets out on a sightseeing trip across Germany, he goes about things a little differently than your average tourist. It is hard to keep up with him, as he is racing through city streets, hitting gaps and balancing on some crazy obstacles. Nevertheless, racing drone pilot RensenFPV manages to follow Fabio anyway, as the young Austrian explored the secret spots and famous sights of Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin in his very own way. The result: some fine bike action mixed with some breathtaking drone shots:

Fabio Wibmer performs during the athlete project Follow Fabio in Hamburg Germany on September 30 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21TVFSFU51W11 Usage for editorial use only

A huge stair set next to the Chocolate Museum in Cologne, a triple combo made up of a manual, a crank flip and a 180 at the Sandtor quay in Hamburg and a half cab crank flip to front wheel 180 down to the river Spree in Berlin’s government district are only a few of the impressive tricks that Fabio did during his road trip. Impressively filmed with a racing drone, Austria’s most famous bike professional shows just what he is capable of on two wheels and where to find some of the cities’ most spectacular places.

Fabio Wibmer performs during the athlete project Follow Fabio in Hamburg Germany on September 30 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21TVFRB611W11 Usage for editorial use only
Fabio Wibmer performs during Follow Fabio in Berlin Germany on October 10 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21UF9XV951W11 Usage for editorial use only

To find out what else Fabio experienced during his road trip through Germany, check out the Behind the Scenes clip here: youtu.be/QUB1_vy9TQQ

Fabio Wibmer performs during the athlete project Follow Fabio in Cologne Germany on September 30 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21TVFK9XH1W11 Usage for editorial use only

For more information about Fabio’s activities and his newest clips, please visit: youtube.com/fabwibmer

Fabio Wibmer performs during the athlete project Follow Fabio in Hamburg Germany on September 30 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21TVFQ3FN1W11 Usage for editorial use only

All photos by Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Germany
Germany

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Fabio Wibmer


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 This dude is mind blowing. How does he survive?!?!? Anyone see his stair gap save? That was so close I might not ever touch a bike again! To him, it just seemed fun....
  • 1 0
 Awesome riding, but that camera work was HORRIBLE-- CHILL OUT ON THAT!!!
  • 3 0
 I had to take it out of full screen mode. That drone footage made me sick.
  • 1 0
 Great video but the sound faking is a bit too mich on this one haha
  • 1 0
 Fabio... more bangers than guy Fawkes night.
  • 1 0
 Dude is a beast! Bit I'm dizzy
  • 1 0
 Too perfect. Boring ...

