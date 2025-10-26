Powered by Outside

Video: Chasing History with Jackson Goldstone in 'Beyond Limits' Episode 2

Oct 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAfter dominating the start of the 2025 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup season with four consecutive wins, Jackson Goldstone is back — chasing an unbelievable fifth straight victory.

In this episode, we dive into the intensity, pressure, and preparation it takes to keep the streak alive. From track walks to race day focus, witness what separates the good from the truly great.GoPro Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Jackson Goldstone Andorra World Cup Dh 2025


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
173260 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47354 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45389 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
45305 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35819 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
34128 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33056 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28301 views

4 Comments
  • 60
 What's really cool, is we've seen this young man when he was on his push bike, to where he's at the level he is now. I appreciate the camaraderie that he has with Loic and the other racers. He has a bright future ahead of him.
  • 113
 Gave Jackson a fist bump at the Fox US Open and told him to bring it home. Was great that he got it done.
  • 20
 Most of us have been following this kid since he was… well, a kid…
Little did we know what that toddler on a bike would grow (well, a bit) into. Needless to say we probably all were rooting for him in a way.

He’ll have his work cut out for him next year though, there’s other toddlers arriving.
Their parents may have even been inspired by the kindergarten segment…
  • 30
 Love the nod to his dad with the throwback kit. Very nice touch.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016096
Mobile Version of Website