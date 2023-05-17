Video: Chasing Kasper

Also available on Outside Watch.

For professional skier Tessa Treadway, life took a massive turn in 2019 when she became a single mother of three. After her husband Dave Treadway passed away in a backcountry skiing accident, she not only lost her other half, but her partner in the grand project of their “free range” family—which had as its goal to raise their kids outside as much as possible. In the wake of Dave’s passing, a mountain bike became the linchpin of her relationship with her oldest son, Kasper.