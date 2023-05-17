Video: Chasing Kasper

May 17, 2023
For professional skier Tessa Treadway, life took a massive turn in 2019 when she became a single mother of three. After her husband Dave Treadway passed away in a backcountry skiing accident, she not only lost her other half, but her partner in the grand project of their “free range” family—which had as its goal to raise their kids outside as much as possible. In the wake of Dave’s passing, a mountain bike became the linchpin of her relationship with her oldest son, Kasper.

Film Director - Nick Waggoner
Film Executive Producer - Nick Castagnoli
Film Producer / Writer - Matt Coté
Production Company - Sweetgrass Productions



6 Comments

  • 7 0
 Dave Treadway was such a rad dude. Good to see the family doing well and keeping the stoke alive!
  • 2 0
 Good reminder that we're all ephemeral, so do you're best while you have the chance, and trust that after you're gone you can pass the baton to the next gen and they'll carry it ably. Beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Kasper's observation that riding "feels like everything is matched with how fast my brain is going" nails it! Mountain biking is such a good outlet for "over"active kids like him.
  • 2 0
 ❤️❤️❤️
  • 1 0
 He is a ripper of a skier too.
  • 1 0
 Met Kasper last week in golden, such a ripper. Really enjoyed this one.





