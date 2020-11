Although group rides with all our friends aren't happening this year, we're thankful to have our furry companions to keep us company.

Cattle dog Huck is the perfect partner for early morning adventures in the woods.

These two are always ready for a rip!

This time of year sundown hits early here in Washington. Between working at the shop on weekends and finishing up school, time management is the key for Jane and cattle dog Huck to get out and chase some of the best riding weather of the year - assuming slippery roots are in your wheelhouse!Join these two on their quest for those morning rays aboard the Specialized Epic EVO. Video by @Djambor for Fanatik