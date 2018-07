Chasing the Crown: Episode 1 - Rotorua

If your goal is to keep the throne, you must fight for your kingdom. Follow Adrien Loron on his journey around the world while he defends his King of Crankworx title. The first stop takes us to Rotorua, New Zealand and it is always an incredible opportunity to discover more about this magical country.Riding, surfing, skating... sit back and get stoked on New Zealand!