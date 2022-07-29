Video: Chasing the World Cup Dream with the Commencal Vee Team in 'Dedicated Life' Ep. 2

Jul 28, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Subtitles available in english


Dedicated Life is a web series about a riding family and a race team. From the birth of the team 5 years ago, travelling in a camper van and being a privateer with friends, to now having a professional race team and living the absolute dream!

Through incredible moments and hard times during the season, follow Matteo Iniguez, Raphaël Iniguez, Jérôme Caroli, Siel Van Der Velden and Tom Cosse in the story of their lives, chasing the ultimate dream of being some of the fastest riders in the world.

An original idea from Dorian Jouvenal & Matteo Iniguez.







Riders: Matteo Iniguez, Raphaël Iniguez, Jérôme Caroli, Siel Van Der Velden, Tom Cosse
Directed by: Matteo Iniguez
Film: Dorian Jouvenal
Photography: Gaetan Clary / Boris Beyer / Nico Brizin

Posted In:
Videos Commencal DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
60119 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
52803 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
42333 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
38956 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
33372 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
32257 views
Starling's Environmental Impact Report Finds Carbon Produces 16x More CO2 Than Steel
32201 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
30465 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007472
Mobile Version of Website