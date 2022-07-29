Video: Chasing the World Cup Dream with the Commencal Vee Team in 'Dedicated Life' Ep. 2

Subtitles available in english

Riders

Directed by

Film

Photography

Dedicated Life is a web series about a riding family and a race team. From the birth of the team 5 years ago, travelling in a camper van and being a privateer with friends, to now having a professional race team and living the absolute dream!Through incredible moments and hard times during the season, follow Matteo Iniguez, Raphaël Iniguez, Jérôme Caroli, Siel Van Der Velden and Tom Cosse in the story of their lives, chasing the ultimate dream of being some of the fastest riders in the world.An original idea from Dorian Jouvenal & Matteo Iniguez.: Matteo Iniguez, Raphaël Iniguez, Jérôme Caroli, Siel Van Der Velden, Tom Cosse: Matteo Iniguez: Dorian Jouvenal: Gaetan Clary / Boris Beyer / Nico Brizin