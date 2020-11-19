Video: Chasing World Cup Podiums With the YT Mob's Guy Johnston

Guy Johnston, one of two Young Talent's discovered through the #YTMOBWORLDTOUR
a project launched to find two juniors to race World Cups for The YT Mob. It’s fascinating to see Guy’s laid back approach and how it influences his riding and attitude towards racing, presumably inspired by the Kiwi culture.
After Guy’s first season with the YT Mob and racing in Europe, he still has a podium set in his sights. We joined him at home in Thames, New Zealand, to see his roots, his trails and his passion for riding and family.
|Stoked on my first World Cup season with the team. I didn’t get the results I was hoping for, but I’ve learned a lot and know what I need to work on for racing in Europe, so now I’m looking forward to next season!—Guy Johnston, The YT Mob
Guy grew up in the North Island of New Zealand, where the population is small and the land sparse. After years of graft of his family’s dairy farm, he’s realised his passion and swapped the early mornings on the farm to accommodate his training program.
|I don’t think being a professional athlete has changed my life at home a lot, it’s taken me away from home more but I still like going home and getting back in my normal routine.—Guy Johnston, The YT Mob
Photo: Isac Paddock
Video: Knowmad Development
