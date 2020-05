The upper Vink Line from another angle

Sweet ridge line near the resort

Pan shot on the Vorachatak drop

Some 4K footage shot in Châtel last summer. 100% shot by drone (DJI Mavic Air).Châtel is arguably one of the best places to ride in Europe, and a very beautiful town in the Alps mountains which makes for a great place to shoot videos.This trip was amazing and we will be back for sure.