Video: Chatting Business with Seth's Bike Hacks - Part 1

Jul 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Seth is quickly on his way to becoming the largest mountain bike YouTube channel out there, so it was about time that Pinkbike sat down and chatted with him. A lot of the Pinkbike audience might not actually be familiar with him, as Seth isn't a freeride legend or a world class racer - he's a pretty normal guy.

Sarah manages what goes up on the homepage of Pinkbike and unbeknownst to her at the time, she was almost in one of Seth's most popular videos. He even had the original footage of her riding in Moab!


17 Comments

  • + 16
 I'm glad Seth is getting some coverage from pinkbike. While youtubers might be a controversial topic in the comment section, I thoroughly enjoy Seth's videos. The MTB youtube clan is also probably getting a lot more kids interested into the sport, which is great for progression and gaining support for more trails!
  • + 8
 I was beginning to think there might be a reason Seth's bike hacks had never been mentioned on Pinkbike.... He's so popular and yet zero crossovers. I'm sure this will help boost his following. tup
  • + 11
 I like Seth, he is a goof and I generally appreciate his commentary
  • + 8
 I agree. I like Seth, Phil, BCPOV, and Jordan Boostmaster. Singletrack Sampler and The Loam Ranger both have great videos, but talk a little too much for my liking, it's a tough balance to strike, don't mean it as offense to any of them. I really appreciate the hours of "virtual mountain biking" I get to do at work because of them!
  • + 3
 @laxguy: Another Seth fan here. But the only other guy I watch/follow is Jeff Lenosky aka the Trail Boss. Both guys have mad skills and make excellent videos.
  • + 5
 I appreciate Seth's videos over flood of other youtube channels out there, he covers biking in a unique lens, and his content is enjoyable. I feel that we are near the saturation point for a lot of the other channels, sure it's cool to see unique trails but when you have 5 youtubers meeting up and riding the same trails together, and releasing their edits, you are going to get viewer fatigue. What sets Seth apart is he creates content that isn't merely a pov of a trail ride like everyone else.
  • + 6
 Seth is my favorite MTB Youtuber. I think he goes above and beyond. He plans, shoots, and writes scripts with intention. It keeps things polished and engaging.
  • + 5
 He's actually very thorough, well-spoken, edits are superb, and the dude can ride. Sub'd.
  • + 3
 I literally cannot watch YouTube videos any of these guys put out. Not hating, but the real thing is what I need, it’s kinda like watching your friend play a video game, it’s not really scratching that itch.
  • + 1
 I was coincidentally in one of Seth's first videos too back in 2016 in Moab. These three goofballs were shredding down the Whole Enchilada being complete clowns yelling at each other the whole way. Looked like they were having the time of their lives. Years later, I was checking out some ride footage and realized that they were Seth, Alex from Singletrack Sampler, and Brian from BKXC. I'm only in the video for a few seconds, but I attribute Seth dropping this super sketchy ledge because I was standing at the top of it saying it wasn't rideable. He probably wouldn't have done it if I wasn't there. Drops it to flat super sketch, no problem, and says "it is what it is". Love the content, guys!
  • + 2
 I like the fact he tries new things, and is always challenging himself. The only other YouTube vids I sub to are Mtbyumyum (jason) and GMBN.
  • + 1
 "Seth isn't a freeride legend or a world class racer - he's a pretty normal guy."

Are you implying freeride legends and world class racers aren't normal?
  • + 1
 I really enjoy Seth's everyman videos, very easy to relate to. I need to show this video to my kids who think they are going to become Youtubers.
  • + 2
 Seth is one of the good ones. Check out his vid of him dh’n on a Walmart bike! I peed a little!
  • + 2
 I like Seth's channel and GMBN.
  • + 1
 His channel is very entertaining, I bet his crankworx video will be amazing.
  • + 1
 Great interview. Props to Seth for the success. Anyone else thinking, "dang, why didn't I think of doing that?"

Post a Comment



