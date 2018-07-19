Video: Chatting Business with Seth's Bike Hacks - Part 1

Seth is quickly on his way to becoming the largest mountain bike YouTube channel out there, so it was about time that Pinkbike sat down and chatted with him. A lot of the Pinkbike audience might not actually be familiar with him, as Seth isn't a freeride legend or a world class racer - he's a pretty normal guy.Sarah manages what goes up on the homepage of Pinkbike and unbeknownst to her at the time, she was almost in one of Seth's most popular videos. He even had the original footage of her riding in Moab!