Video: Chatting with Graham Agassiz

Sep 13, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  


Graham Agassiz is one of the most well-known freeriders in the sport, but as a native of Kamloops, BC, his hobbies (and skills) extend far beyond the bike. We talk with Aggy about competing in Rampage, the Canadian comedy Fubar and lessons learned from the sale of an old El Camino.

About the Series: Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.

 One of my all time favorite riders. Good to hear a long format interview with him. Such an inspiration.

