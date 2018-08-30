VIDEOS

Video: Chatting With Professional MTB Photographer Paris Gore

Aug 30, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Hounded // Paris Gore: Professional MTB Photographer

From shooting World Cup DH races to hanging out with the Trailer Park Boys in Chicago, Paris Gore has more than a few good stories. The professional photographer talks about his middle name and relives the time he was featured on Jerry of the Day while playing a round of Neglin.

About the Series: Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
106643 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
89266 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86381 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
58793 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
55928 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
54581 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
47565 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
46205 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 He would have to sell a metric crapton of hot chocolate to afford nowaday's downhill bikes... or like, 10 starbucks peppermint hot cocoa's
  • + 1
 JANN MAN! Love the interview. Stoked that Paris had to chug a beer -- that was a v sick chug.
  • + 1
 This is an awesome idea for a series! Nice work Jann!
  • + 1
 JANN!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023849
Mobile Version of Website