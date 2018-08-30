Video: Chatting With Professional MTB Photographer Paris Gore

Hounded // Paris Gore: Professional MTB Photographer
From shooting World Cup DH races to hanging out with the Trailer Park Boys in Chicago, Paris Gore has more than a few good stories. The professional photographer talks about his middle name and relives the time he was featured on Jerry of the Day while playing a round of Neglin.About the Series:
Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.Save 40%
on a subscription to Freehub Magazine
with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount
.
MENTIONS: @FreehubMag
4 Comments
Post a Comment