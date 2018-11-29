VIDEOS

Video: Chatting with Professional Racer & Coach Spencer Paxson

Nov 29, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Hounded // Spencer Paxson: Professional Racer & Coach

Shifting from renewable energy to World Cup racing isn’t a typical career change, but Spencer Paxson isn’t a typical guy. We sit down with Spencer to talk about his adventure into fatherhood, the day he climbed 32,800 feet and his new coaching endeavors with Peak Energy Performance.

About the Series: Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.

