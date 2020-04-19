Video: Chilled Riding with Friends in 'Typical'

Apr 17, 2020
by Drew Boxold  

For me and my friends, this is just another weekend doing our thing. If everything goes to plan, this is exactly what is expected; Lots of bikes, shit-talking, loud music, and a few drinks. No surprises. Well, maybe a few. Only good memories made with good people doing what we love. For us, this is just a typical weekend.





Featuring Jason Schroeder, Jon Simek, Tanner Stephens, Blake Motley, Andre Pepin, and Jake Payne
Music by Cotton Jones, The Spits, and Together Pangea
Video and Photos by Drew Boxold

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
103681 views
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
91387 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Yeti to Produce 20,000 PPE Shields]
54654 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
54518 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
54078 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
52685 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
52497 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
51225 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Vibes in this are insane, great job Drew!
  • 1 0
 feeling the southern comfort

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008617
Mobile Version of Website