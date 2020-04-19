Video: Chilled Riding with Friends in 'Typical'

For me and my friends, this is just another weekend doing our thing. If everything goes to plan, this is exactly what is expected; Lots of bikes, shit-talking, loud music, and a few drinks. No surprises. Well, maybe a few. Only good memories made with good people doing what we love. For us, this is just a typical weekend.
Featuring Jason Schroeder, Jon Simek, Tanner Stephens, Blake Motley, Andre Pepin, and Jake Payne
Music by Cotton Jones, The Spits, and Together Pangea
Video and Photos by Drew Boxold
