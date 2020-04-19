Video: Chilled Riding with Friends in 'Typical'

For me and my friends, this is just another weekend doing our thing. If everything goes to plan, this is exactly what is expected; Lots of bikes, shit-talking, loud music, and a few drinks. No surprises. Well, maybe a few. Only good memories made with good people doing what we love. For us, this is just a typical weekend.Featuring Jason Schroeder, Jon Simek, Tanner Stephens, Blake Motley, Andre Pepin, and Jake PayneMusic by Cotton Jones, The Spits, and Together PangeaVideo and Photos by Drew Boxold