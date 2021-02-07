Video: Chloe Taylor's Journey from BMX Racing to the EWS

Words: Hunt Bike Wheels
Many talented mountain bikers have started their journey in BMX, the primary skills it gives you is undeniably going to set you up to be a very capable bike handler. From a young age, Chloe Taylor was on two wheels, and as she was introduced to the world of BMX racing she quickly racked up the results.
When the funding for the British Cycling program was dropped, Chloe made the decision to change her paths and make the switch to mountain biking. She threw herself in at the deep end; going from sprinting down the 8m start ramp and sending huge jumps, to entering her first Enduro World Series race as a U21.
Racing an EWS round is not a feat to be taken lightly, spending six hours in the saddle riding up mountains to race back down them. Racing through tight trees and sketchy rock gardens. A discipline to test your physical endurance, power, skill, and mental resilience… Quite the difference to a max 30-second sprint against seven other people on a BMX track! Needless to say, Chloe took it all in her stride.
After two successful years of racing the EWS, Chloe is now putting in the hard work over the offseason to have an even better year of racing in 2021. We decided to make this short film so Chloe could tell the story of her young riding career, as well as show off her riding skills at the local pumptrack and woods.
Chloe's 161 from the 2020 season
Rider - Chloe Taylor
Video by Martha Gill
Photo's by Kieran Kenney
0 Comments
Post a Comment