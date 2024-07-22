Powered by Outside

Video: Chris Akrigg Combines Power & Precision in 'Hard Enduro Raw'

Jul 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesInspired by the sport of motorbike hard enduro racing, Chris Akrigg combines power with precision riding his E-160 RSX eMTB in Hard Enduro RAW

“The feel of a motorbike enduro is what I was after,” Chris explains of his inspiration for the edit, “they just go out and ride anything on their bikes – like really hard, trials lines, through to motocross. They’re having so much fun - just getting on bikes and riding. But hard enduro just covers so much riding from mega-hard trials, to fast-paced riding – but it’s just going out and having fun. Covering ground, doing technical stuff, all that gnadgery stuff over the logs – almost like indoor enduro, super-enduro. Just like when I was younger when I used to emulate moto trials riders, for this I wanted to emulate hard enduro riders – but with a twist. On my eBike.” Whyte Bikes



2 Comments
 Chris is the most naturally gifted trials rider I think I've ever seen - I could watch this guy forever.
 This is a good representation of an average trail ride for me.







