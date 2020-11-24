Video: Chris Akrigg Goes Full Boost Mode on an eMTB

Nov 24, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

Chris Akrigg is changing his name to Chris E-krigg and is going full boost mode on his Force Amp. Chris is charged up and ready to go Full Force!

Filmed and edited by Will Evans.


On the location and whether lockdowns played a part in location choice:

bigquotesThe locations were mostly in Yorkshire, UK. All pretty much on my doorstep and most were motorcycle trials spots that I've ridden loads over the years. This wasn't the original plan though! We've shot a lot of stuff over the years in Yorkshire and had scoped out some, shall we say, slightly more exotic locations! But due to lockdowns and travel restrictions our hands were tied! We followed the rules and don't think it compromised the edit!Chris Akrigg


On how long it took to scope and pick a spot:

bigquotesDue to the circumstances, I knew a lot of the spots already, but I did a fair bit of re-visiting locations I hadn't been to for a while. But I'm normally pretty quick at picking a spot when I see it! Normally there's a lot of time researching mostly online and Google Earth!Chris Akrigg


On their methods for choreographing what you will ride and shoot:
bigquotesWill and I have worked together a lot, and both know what sort of works! We get to a spot I'll work my side out and then Will will work out how to best shoot it, then we'll talk it through, so we know we're on the same page, then just get it done! I normally try to get a lot of the hard lines done first then go find some more! hahaChris Akrigg

bigquotesWe've worked with each other quite a lot now, so everything falls into place naturally. Sometimes I'll shoot something in a certain way to pick up on a technical nuance in the riding and other times I'll have Chris ride something that's super easy for him but allows me to get a cool shot that I'm into.Will

Chris on adapting his style of riding to an e-bike
bigquotesSuper fun! I've ridden a lot of different bikes over the years and find I can normally adapt pretty fast. Getting to understand how the motor-assist works is probably the most challenging bit, it's not really that complicated until you start to ride super tech stuff! I found out it's not all about full boost! I've ridden a good amount of Motorcycle trials and I think that has been a big help and also why I ride a bike like I do!Chris Akrigg

On attaching a drone to Chris’ helmet and pulling that shot off:

bigquotesFPV drones were one of my lockdown hobbies this year! - I had the idea for the shot and floated the idea to Chris and he was into the idea. I bodged together some 3D printed parts tinkered some electronics and managed to make a remote release system for the drone on the helmet. After a bit of tweaking and testing, we managed to get the shot we envisaged... hard work but worth it!Will

On how long did it took to bag this edit as a team of two and whether one move took way longer than the others:

bigquotesYep, it's just the two of us! It took a while this one! When we started filming, I'd just come back from nearly two months off the bike because I'd messed my ankle up badly. So, some of the first filming days were a little unproductive but I soon got into it! And the other main factor was the weather, due to the coronavirus lockdowns our window for filming got pushed way back in the year, pretty much winter, the weather in the UK late in the year is not ideal to film in so we lost a lot of days to that, definitely not shorts and t-shirt weather that's for sure!! There was a couple of moves that were let's say a little problematic! but the line down the tree to spin to backwards rollback to front touch back over the tree was a battle! Not sure how many goes it took, but it was a lot, I'm guessing fifty! And actually, had to go back to it on another day because it just wasn't happing the first day I tried!Chris Akrigg

bigquotesIn some ways being such a small team makes it much easier - we can literally just hop on the bikes and go out and explore and area looking for cool stuff to shoot. I think it took about 10 days in total over a few months to shoot the edit. Most of the lines are pretty tough to shoot due to the crazy technical nature of Chris' riding and because it's all-natural terrain but I can't remember anything that was a crazy battle to get done.Will

Thank you!

Posted In:
eMTB Videos GT Chris Akrigg


25 Comments

  • 10 2
 This is honestly the best e-bike video I've ever seen. Chris is a machine. This is the first video to change my perception of the bikes tbh. Channels like embn just give me the impression they are for retirees with their constant trips to cafe's between rides.
  • 9 1
 Almost 8 minutes but not one slightly boring shot! Just banger after banger, incredible!
  • 3 0
 The best e-bike video yet by a mile, what a rider, its been too long without a CA video then this!!!!
Thats what an e-bike is for, going up some crazy steeps and stuff that you just could not do without one. Not coasting up a fire road then blocking the trails on the way down or posting 30 mile strava road rides on your mountain bike Smile
  • 1 0
 * CE
  • 4 1
 WOW! This is the first time I've genuinely though an Ebike looked like a good idea. Damn you Mr. Akrigg!
  • 3 1
 Loved the creek climb and the creative drone shots! This is what you get when a machine rides a machine
  • 1 1
 Agreed (great video overall), except that I am not so big on the creek climb. Trail access has become controversial in many areas and just because you physically can does not mean that you should, especially since ebikes even enable more people to go to more places.
  • 3 1
 Chris Akrigg is the Landrover Defender of mountainbiking.
  • 4 6
 Don't want to hate on E-bikes but to me it seems clear that they don't compliment Chris riding style. The moves look a bit sluggish and uninspired. For a long time, this is the first Akrigg video that didn't draw me in from start to finish.
  • 3 3
 Yeah looked janky, on a real bike he flows like water.
  • 1 2
 I agree still a great video, but the bikes just don't have enough power.
  • 1 2
 I got the feeling almost that that bike looked somehow heavier under him (an amazing rider doing amazing things) than it would do under an average Joe doing average things.
  • 2 2
 Actually the first vid of him that failed to impress (me). If you cut the motorized climbing litteraly everything he did would have been better on a normal bike.
  • 3 0
 I agree, its not like he pedalled up a stream, some crazy steep stuff, some epic grey stuff and then scooted around on rocks at the top!!!! Now.. go back to sleep, wake up and watch it again, realise it was epic.
  • 2 0
 Putting Chris on an Ebike is like attaching a propeller to a rocket. What a beast...
  • 1 0
 Did you see him on a MX bike? Do you think they don't compliment Chris' riding style, too? More weight is more weight...
  • 3 0
 Elove you Chris!
  • 1 0
 Actually is the best ebike video I've ever seem - Chris is a legend on a bike anyways. Awesome!
  • 1 0
 With the insane peddling power Chris already has, he'll be cycling up vertical walls now at this rate!
  • 1 0
 Now, I'm 100% sure of what I can't do. Not because I don't have an e-bike, but because I'm not Chriss Akrigg.
  • 1 0
 Sooo good! The shot at 6:14 is stunning. What a legend you are, Akrigg!
  • 1 0
 The man who never fails to blow peoples minds
  • 1 0
 Quality!
  • 2 2
 2020 is getting weirder!
  • 1 1
 Mind-blowing.

