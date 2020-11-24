Video: Chris Akrigg Goes Full Boost Mode on an eMTB

Chris Akrigg is changing his name to Chris E-krigg and is going full boost mode on his Force Amp. Chris is charged up and ready to go Full Force!

Filmed and edited by Will Evans.

On the location and whether lockdowns played a part in location choice:

The locations were mostly in Yorkshire, UK. All pretty much on my doorstep and most were motorcycle trials spots that I've ridden loads over the years. This wasn't the original plan though! We've shot a lot of stuff over the years in Yorkshire and had scoped out some, shall we say, slightly more exotic locations! But due to lockdowns and travel restrictions our hands were tied! We followed the rules and don't think it compromised the edit! — Chris Akrigg

On how long it took to scope and pick a spot:

Due to the circumstances, I knew a lot of the spots already, but I did a fair bit of re-visiting locations I hadn't been to for a while. But I'm normally pretty quick at picking a spot when I see it! Normally there's a lot of time researching mostly online and Google Earth! — Chris Akrigg

On their methods for choreographing what you will ride and shoot:

Will and I have worked together a lot, and both know what sort of works! We get to a spot I'll work my side out and then Will will work out how to best shoot it, then we'll talk it through, so we know we're on the same page, then just get it done! I normally try to get a lot of the hard lines done first then go find some more! haha — Chris Akrigg

We've worked with each other quite a lot now, so everything falls into place naturally. Sometimes I'll shoot something in a certain way to pick up on a technical nuance in the riding and other times I'll have Chris ride something that's super easy for him but allows me to get a cool shot that I'm into. — Will

Chris on adapting his style of riding to an e-bike

Super fun! I've ridden a lot of different bikes over the years and find I can normally adapt pretty fast. Getting to understand how the motor-assist works is probably the most challenging bit, it's not really that complicated until you start to ride super tech stuff! I found out it's not all about full boost! I've ridden a good amount of Motorcycle trials and I think that has been a big help and also why I ride a bike like I do! — Chris Akrigg

On attaching a drone to Chris’ helmet and pulling that shot off:



FPV drones were one of my lockdown hobbies this year! - I had the idea for the shot and floated the idea to Chris and he was into the idea. I bodged together some 3D printed parts tinkered some electronics and managed to make a remote release system for the drone on the helmet. After a bit of tweaking and testing, we managed to get the shot we envisaged... hard work but worth it! — Will

On how long did it took to bag this edit as a team of two and whether one move took way longer than the others:

Yep, it's just the two of us! It took a while this one! When we started filming, I'd just come back from nearly two months off the bike because I'd messed my ankle up badly. So, some of the first filming days were a little unproductive but I soon got into it! And the other main factor was the weather, due to the coronavirus lockdowns our window for filming got pushed way back in the year, pretty much winter, the weather in the UK late in the year is not ideal to film in so we lost a lot of days to that, definitely not shorts and t-shirt weather that's for sure!! There was a couple of moves that were let's say a little problematic! but the line down the tree to spin to backwards rollback to front touch back over the tree was a battle! Not sure how many goes it took, but it was a lot, I'm guessing fifty! And actually, had to go back to it on another day because it just wasn't happing the first day I tried! — Chris Akrigg