Video: Chris Akrigg in 'On the Rocks'
Aug 23, 2022
GT Bicycles
Akrigg on the Rocks: Mix one part MTB Trials legend with equal parts rolling geological formations for the perfect blend of style and creativity. Akrigg on the Rocks always goes down smooth. Enjoy!
Film/Edit: Will Evans
Videos
GT
Chris Akrigg
Vod
Score
Time
1
0
steezysam
(3 mins ago)
long time no see, Christopher. Nice to know you're still making flow out of jumbles of head high rocks
[Reply]
1
0
fatduke
(3 mins ago)
Fully appreciate a Akrigg video he deserves more recognition than he gets.
[Reply]
