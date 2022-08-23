Video: Chris Akrigg in 'On the Rocks'

Aug 23, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Akrigg on the Rocks: Mix one part MTB Trials legend with equal parts rolling geological formations for the perfect blend of style and creativity. Akrigg on the Rocks always goes down smooth. Enjoy!

Film/Edit: Will Evans

Posted In:
Videos GT Chris Akrigg Vod


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
115747 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test
91308 views
Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol
61989 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
57309 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
56181 views
Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022
51011 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
37221 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would Your Dream Shock Look Like?
35625 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 long time no see, Christopher. Nice to know you're still making flow out of jumbles of head high rocks
  • 1 0
 Fully appreciate a Akrigg video he deserves more recognition than he gets.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007316
Mobile Version of Website