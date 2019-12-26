Video: Chris Akrigg Off Mongoose After 12 Years

|So the cat is out of the bag! After twelve years of riding for Mongoose the time has come for me to move on! I couldn’t of imagined when I signed on the dotted line all them years ago what a journey I was about to go on, and that I’d be still be doing it twelve years down the line!
It felt only right to sign off with a megamix of some of my favourite videos that I’ve done over the last twelve years ( over forty it turns out!) When I pulled out all of my old hard drives to put this video together it made me realise just how must fun I’ve had and all of the places I’ve been lucky enough to get to over the years. I’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Mongoose and all of the awesome people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years there. It’s a bit cliche to say but they have been like a second family to me and without there support and the trust and freedom they’ve given me I wouldn’t have been able to produce the videos that I love to do!
Moving on from Mongoose has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I felt it was time! Hope you enjoy the video as much as I’ve enjoyed making them. The last twelve years with Mongoose have been amazing, thanks guys. Stay tuned for the next chapter…—Chris Akrigg
Mongoose, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc, is honored to have been represented by the legendary mountain bike rider Chris Akrigg for the past 12 years. From abandoned warehouses to the countryside of northern England, Chris has crafted his unique style and ability to ride any and all terrain. Sharing his bike-handling skills with the world through his creative video edits, Akrigg has become a household name throughout the bike community.
“It’s been awesome getting to hang out with Chris over the years and really get to see how he operates. The fact that he can pick up any bike, from trials to mountain bikes and even 16-inch BMX bikes and make videos that leave everyone in disbelief is incredible,” commented Leigh Ramsdell, Mongoose Team Manager. “The guy provides constant entertainment on and off a bike,” he added.
Beginning his career as a trials competitor, Chris quickly learned how to maneuver the bike in a way that other people could only dream of. Pairing his bike skills with his love for making videos, Chris began editing highlight reels of his favorite tricks. Those videos caught the attention of the Mongoose team and they knew Chris needed to be riding a ‘Goose!
“Beyond being an incredible ambassador of the brand, it’s been fun to watch Chris inspire athletes of all ages to do more with their bikes. As a friend, I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for Akrigg,” said Dave Duecker, VP Product Development.
Akrigg’s hard work and dedication will remain part of the rich Mongoose heritage. The collaboration with Chris has redefined what brand partnerships can look like and how they can impact the sport of cycling. As the brand turns its focus to the future, they will continue to seek out and support athletes who are blazing their own path forward.
"It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since I first signed for Mongoose,” said Akrigg. “It’s been an amazing journey!”
“I'm super proud and honored to have represented such a historic brand and privileged to have had the opportunities and support that has come with that,” he continued. “I'd like to take this opportunity to say a massive thanks to everyone that has been a part of my time with Mongoose, you've all had a part to play in helping me grow not only as a rider but also as a person. This wasn't an easy decision to make, but I feel like it’s time to move onto the next chapter. Thanks for the awesome memories."
