Video: Chris Akrigg Off Mongoose After 12 Years

So the cat is out of the bag! After twelve years of riding for Mongoose the time has come for me to move on! I couldn’t of imagined when I signed on the dotted line all them years ago what a journey I was about to go on, and that I’d be still be doing it twelve years down the line!



It felt only right to sign off with a megamix of some of my favourite videos that I’ve done over the last twelve years ( over forty it turns out!) When I pulled out all of my old hard drives to put this video together it made me realise just how must fun I’ve had and all of the places I’ve been lucky enough to get to over the years. I’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Mongoose and all of the awesome people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years there. It’s a bit cliche to say but they have been like a second family to me and without there support and the trust and freedom they’ve given me I wouldn’t have been able to produce the videos that I love to do!



Moving on from Mongoose has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I felt it was time! Hope you enjoy the video as much as I’ve enjoyed making them. The last twelve years with Mongoose have been amazing, thanks guys. Stay tuned for the next chapter… — Chris Akrigg