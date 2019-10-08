Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers
-
Check Available Jobs
Video: Chris Akrigg Pushes Gravel Biking to New Limits
Oct 8, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Is it Gravel? Is it Cyclocross, or Gravelcross? Who knows?! I've never been one for pigeon holes, all I know is that it has skinny wheels and curly bars and is super fun to ride. Meet me at the Crossroads...
—
Chris Akrigg
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Mongoose
Chris Akrigg
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
87754 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
78295 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
66245 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
48898 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
45582 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42310 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41283 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
40073 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
Freeridejohn
(12 mins ago)
Make me want a cross bike but if I tried any of that I would no longer have a cross bike
[Reply]
5
0
jackedwards350
(20 mins ago)
well apparently it's a trials bike
[Reply]
3
0
km79
(17 mins ago)
it's gravtrials bike
[Reply]
3
0
tobiusmaximum
(14 mins ago)
if it wasn't for Chris i probably wouldn't even remember that Mongoose exist.
[Reply]
2
0
DGThree
(9 mins ago)
It’s like every time I start to think I’m a pretty badass rider... one of these videos come out
[Reply]
3
0
yupstate
(16 mins ago)
My arthritis hurts.
[Reply]
1
0
rkstar
(0 mins ago)
Why is he always in such a hurry? If I rode that hard everywhere, my rides would only last 3:21 too!
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(17 mins ago)
Gravel bike owners be like: hey MTBers, gravel riders have skills too.
[Reply]
4
0
ReformedRoadie
(11 mins ago)
Chris is a bike rider. whatever bike, whatever terrain. ridiculous skills, with creativity
[Reply]
1
0
deepcovedave
(4 mins ago)
@ReformedRoadie
: Like climbing that hill without turning over the cranks!
[Reply]
1
0
krumpdancer101
(11 mins ago)
Just hit purchase on new wheels for the gravel bike!!!
[Reply]
1
0
L-train
(4 mins ago)
Whatever mongoose is paying him, it isn't enough.
[Reply]
1
1
FloridaHasMTBToo
(16 mins ago)
Geez, I can hardly one hand wheelie my road bike.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012744
Mobile Version of Website
13 Comments
Post a Comment