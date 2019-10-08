Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Chris Akrigg Pushes Gravel Biking to New Limits

Oct 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesIs it Gravel? Is it Cyclocross, or Gravelcross? Who knows?! I've never been one for pigeon holes, all I know is that it has skinny wheels and curly bars and is super fun to ride. Meet me at the Crossroads...Chris Akrigg


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Mongoose Chris Akrigg


13 Comments

  • 6 0
 Make me want a cross bike but if I tried any of that I would no longer have a cross bike
  • 5 0
 well apparently it's a trials bike
  • 3 0
 it's gravtrials bike
  • 3 0
 if it wasn't for Chris i probably wouldn't even remember that Mongoose exist.
  • 2 0
 It’s like every time I start to think I’m a pretty badass rider... one of these videos come out
  • 3 0
 My arthritis hurts.
  • 1 0
 Why is he always in such a hurry? If I rode that hard everywhere, my rides would only last 3:21 too!
  • 1 0
 Gravel bike owners be like: hey MTBers, gravel riders have skills too.
  • 4 0
 Chris is a bike rider. whatever bike, whatever terrain. ridiculous skills, with creativity
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Like climbing that hill without turning over the cranks!
  • 1 0
 Just hit purchase on new wheels for the gravel bike!!!
  • 1 0
 Whatever mongoose is paying him, it isn't enough.
  • 1 1
 Geez, I can hardly one hand wheelie my road bike.

