Video: Chris Akrigg Searches for Unrideable Lines in Scotland

Trial bike legend Chris Akrigg is a man of an exquisite taste when it comes to bikes and ways of using these beautiful machines. Same could be said for the Tillmann Brothers when it comes to filming bikers & choosing places to film them. Therefore it is not hard to imagine that joining forces & travelling to Scotland resulted in an absolute banger of a segment in The Old World Movie.



As with any of these endeavours, so much more has happened than one gets so embrace in the final product. Every mouth-watering shot presented a unique challenge for both sides of the camera lens & countless failed attempts. It is not rare that documenting the process itself results in a Behind the Scenes video as entertaining as the real deal. Luckily for us, the crew in the Scottish Highlands had this covered.



The Old World is the first dedicated European bike movie that is bridging the gap between mountain bike and BMX riding but also between action sport movies and feature films. 4 years in the making, The Old World touches down at a number of unique European locations - from the remote fjords of Norway & majestic Scottish highlands, to rough alpine singletrack and the magical metropolis of Paris - the team travelled for two years to portrait the rich continental riding landscape and its biking stars. — Red Bull Bike