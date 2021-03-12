Video: Chris Akrigg Searches for Unrideable Lines in Scotland

Mar 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTrial bike legend Chris Akrigg is a man of an exquisite taste when it comes to bikes and ways of using these beautiful machines. Same could be said for the Tillmann Brothers when it comes to filming bikers & choosing places to film them. Therefore it is not hard to imagine that joining forces & travelling to Scotland resulted in an absolute banger of a segment in The Old World Movie.

As with any of these endeavours, so much more has happened than one gets so embrace in the final product. Every mouth-watering shot presented a unique challenge for both sides of the camera lens & countless failed attempts. It is not rare that documenting the process itself results in a Behind the Scenes video as entertaining as the real deal. Luckily for us, the crew in the Scottish Highlands had this covered.

The Old World is the first dedicated European bike movie that is bridging the gap between mountain bike and BMX riding but also between action sport movies and feature films. 4 years in the making, The Old World touches down at a number of unique European locations - from the remote fjords of Norway & majestic Scottish highlands, to rough alpine singletrack and the magical metropolis of Paris - the team travelled for two years to portrait the rich continental riding landscape and its biking stars. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Chris Akrigg


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
147022 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
61464 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
55151 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
54906 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
53495 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
51271 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
50211 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
49381 views

10 Comments

  • 3 0
 For the love of God stop cutting to a different shot every 1 x 10^-6 seconds! Beautiful scenery, wish I could have seen him complete a line though.
  • 2 0
 Watched this on Redbull on Roku awhile ago...great riding ruined by over done editing.
  • 2 0
 First Chris Akrigg Vid ei didn‘t enjoy. Over-edited, over-bombastic music, over-everything. Less is more sometimes. These Tillman productions seem to showcase their filming more than the riding.
  • 1 0
 So true!
  • 3 0
 I see a video, that will have Chris Akrigg. I'm in for treat.
  • 1 0
 The Editing is. Really Bad. Shots Jump. Around. Too Much
  • 1 0
 Everything Chris does is ace, I recognise the Ben Nevis trail from Miles Mallisons clips too I think?
  • 1 0
 Been a huge fan since his brakeless trials videos. Ride natural brakeless is still unbelievable to me.
  • 1 0
 4:37...thought for a second this was a Disney movie with the phallic mushroom.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to this edit!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007007
Mobile Version of Website