Video: Chris Akrigg Tackles Super Tech Climbs on his eMTB

I've always enjoyed riding different bikes and seeing what's possible. I come from a Motorcycle Trials background, so I guess my riding always has an element of that in, no more so than this edit I guess, Alot of the locations are places I've rode Moto Trials at in the past.I love riding the Ebike, I think since the first edit I did, I've really got to grips with how that power can be put down it's not just a case of turning it up to full boost and riding it up crazy stuff without breaking a sweat, far from it!! I just hope it comes across how hard, steep and slippery some of that terrain is!



I hope people enjoy the edit as much as I enjoyed riding (some) of the lines. Looking forward to getting out of the country next time to see what we can find whatever bike that may be on... stay safe kiddies! — Chris Akrigg