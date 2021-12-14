Video: Chris Akrigg Tackles Super Tech Climbs on his eMTB

Chris E-krigg is at it again. Last year, Chris Akrigg made us re-think what was possible on an eMTB with his 'Full Force' edit, and now he's back at it, tackling impossible climbs with ease and riding features that only make sense to Chris. Sit back, hit play, and get ready for an onslaught of ebike insanity!
|I've always enjoyed riding different bikes and seeing what's possible. I come from a Motorcycle Trials background, so I guess my riding always has an element of that in, no more so than this edit I guess, Alot of the locations are places I've rode Moto Trials at in the past.I love riding the Ebike, I think since the first edit I did, I've really got to grips with how that power can be put down it's not just a case of turning it up to full boost and riding it up crazy stuff without breaking a sweat, far from it!! I just hope it comes across how hard, steep and slippery some of that terrain is!
I hope people enjoy the edit as much as I enjoyed riding (some) of the lines. Looking forward to getting out of the country next time to see what we can find whatever bike that may be on... stay safe kiddies!—Chris Akrigg
Location: Mostly North Wales and Yorkshire
Film/Edit: Will Evans
"Lol, Thats not the trail Chris, thats a creek."
"Wanna bet?"
"(sigh) No, I'll get my boots on"
Also, am I the only one think it is bonkers that he is not wearing knee pads?
