Video: Chris Burkard Rides His Backyard Jump Trail with KC Deane

“There’s nothing better than seeing friends enjoying a creation you’ve made”

- Chris Burkard

“I was on the road, riding 300 miles a day, doing ultra-distance distance races. It was a funny transition because I don’t think I’ve never fallen in love with something so quickly.” - Chris Burkard





CHRIS BURKARD

Height: 5’-8”

Bike: Fezzari Delano Peak - 135mm travel

Tire: Schwalbe Nobby Nic Front/Rear

Tire Size: 29 x 2.35

Tires Casing: SuperTrail

Tire Compound: Addix SpeedGrip

Tire Pressure: 32 PSI



KC DEANE

Height: 5’-10”

Bike: Canyon Torque – 170mm travel

Tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary Front/Rear

Tire Size: 29 x 2.35

Tires Casing: SuperGravity

Tire Compound: Addix Soft

Tire Pressure: 32 PSI Front/34 PSI Rear



His passion for surfing led him down a path to become one of the most iconic sports, nature, and outdoor photographers in the world. After extensive long distance endurance challenges like the 950 km/590mile The Westfjords way through Island, Chris came home to where it all started to create his own jump trails in his backyard, bringing his local riding community back together, sharing the great moments, building his dream.Chris was not always a passionate cyclist, but his adventurous spirit saw the bike as another vehicle to connect with nature and push his exploits deeper into the unknown. Not one to simply dip a toe in the cycling waters, he dove in headfirst, chasing ultra-endurance missions and first accents of dreamt up routes in desolate locations. Iceland being a favorite destination for his adventures, he first circumnavigated the island on a road bike, later led the first East/West off-road crossing and finished it off with a winter North/South crossing of the unforgiving island.Having chased cycling goals on all different types of bikes and surfaces, Chris was still missing that final arrow in his quiver, a mountain bike. Good friend and fellow rider, KC Deane finally convinced Chris giving the mountain bike a chance and the love affair began.Armed with a new passion, a little ingenuity and help from good friends, Chris realized a boyhood dream of creating his own backyard jump trail – with his local riding community sharing his passion.