Video: Chris Grice Vlogs from Tennessee After Winning 3rd Consecutive Junior National Title
Jul 24, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
First Vlog! Live from a day in Tennessee with Sean Leader and Carson Fletch / Nine Five MTB (Chris Grice Vlogs for the first time after returning from Europe and winning his 3rd Jr National Title in a row).
—
Chris Grice
Posted In:
Videos
Christopher Grice
Vlogs
Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
85453 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
62374 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
50362 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
39270 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
32082 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
29274 views
Round Up: 15 Olympic Edition Bikes
28691 views
Review: Öhlins New 2022 RXF38 M.2 Fork
27872 views
