Video: Chris Kovarik & Remy Metailler Rip Whistler Bike Park Blue Trails

Usually Crank It Up, a blue flow trail of the Whistler Bike Park is not on my list of go-to trails. I am more a Dirt Merchant, Aline kind of guy... But after riding it behind Karver, things are about to change.Follow Karver and I on social media: https://www.instagram.com/chris_kovarik/ and https://www.instagram.com/remymetailler/ Oh and if you prefer bigger jumps, bigger berms, check out my other video following local shredder and photographer Matthew Tongue:Follow Matthew on social media: @matthew.tongue Thanks Whistler Bike Park for always delivering the goods!