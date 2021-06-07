Video: Chris Kovarik & Remy Metailler Rip Whistler Bike Park Blue Trails

Usually Crank It Up, a blue flow trail of the Whistler Bike Park is not on my list of go-to trails. I am more a Dirt Merchant, Aline kind of guy... But after riding it behind Karver, things are about to change.
Follow Karver and I on social media: https://www.instagram.com/chris_kovarik/
and https://www.instagram.com/remymetailler/
Oh and if you prefer bigger jumps, bigger berms, check out my other video following local shredder and photographer Matthew Tongue:
Follow Matthew on social media: @matthew.tongue
Thanks Whistler Bike Park for always delivering the goods!
5 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/video/537912
Last time I rode with you was at the Big Bear NORBA in 2000 when we were both on M1’s — I was hiking up to jump the rock garden (boosting off a rock lip) and then you scoped the same rock lip and starting hiking up as well. I hit it, you followed, and you stopped after to give me a high five...probably the highlight of my racing career to get high-fived by Kovarik (on the same day you destroyed all the other slalom racers by 1.5 seconds in qualifying, incredibly). And we were reportedly the only two riders to hit it all weekend. Thanks for the good times and the good memories. Hoping I can find you on the trail at Whistler sometime...it would be a dream come true to ride with you again, 21-22 years on =)
Post a Comment