Video: Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought in Nelson, BC

Throughout maritime history, ceremonial ship launching has been the process of transferring a vessel to the water. A naval tradition dating back thousands of years and a considerable engineering test for a new ship. Inspired by the warships behind its designation, known for their unrivalled speed and firepower, we wanted to apply the same logic to our latest vessel; Dreadnought. With this in mind, we ventured from our island home to the rugged peaks of Nelson BC and the steepest, loamiest slopes of the central Kootenays...
Bring the big guns, bring the Dreadnought, and FEAR NOTHING
Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.Director & Editor: Calvin Huth. Featuring: Thomas Doyle
, resident test rider and Forbidden Synthesis
EWS Team Manager.Produced by: Stephane Pelletier
and Owen Pemberton.Colorist: Calvin Huth. Post-production Sound: Calvin Huth. Photography: Liam Wallace. Special Thanks:
Nelson's trail builders, Smith Optics
, Ride Concepts
and RideNF
. Music:
"Private Reserve"Written by:
Shea MorganPreformed by: Standard Issue Pleasure Model.
Learn more: forbiddenbike.com
I love this bike... but I'm a little underwhelmed by what I've see of the graphics so far. The Druid top tube with the runes/sigils on it was just so freaking cool and clean looking. I'd like to see something similar on the Dreadnaught.
