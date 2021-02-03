Video: Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought in Nelson, BC

Feb 3, 2021
by ForbiddenBike  

Throughout maritime history, ceremonial ship launching has been the process of transferring a vessel to the water. A naval tradition dating back thousands of years and a considerable engineering test for a new ship. Inspired by the warships behind its designation, known for their unrivalled speed and firepower, we wanted to apply the same logic to our latest vessel; Dreadnought. With this in mind, we ventured from our island home to the rugged peaks of Nelson BC and the steepest, loamiest slopes of the central Kootenays...

Bring the big guns, bring the Dreadnought, and FEAR NOTHING.




















Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.

Director & Editor: Calvin Huth.
Featuring: Thomas Doyle, resident test rider and Forbidden Synthesis EWS Team Manager.
Produced by: Stephane Pelletier and Owen Pemberton.
Colorist: Calvin Huth.
Post-production Sound: Calvin Huth.
Photography: Liam Wallace.
Special Thanks: Nelson's trail builders, Smith Optics, Ride Concepts and RideNF.

Music:
"Private Reserve"
Written by: Shea Morgan
Preformed by: Standard Issue Pleasure Model.

Learn more: forbiddenbike.com


Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
88594 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
84542 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
67438 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
49863 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
44850 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
43435 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
42097 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
40380 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Crazy outtake at the end with the bike almost falling out of the board. Hah!


I love this bike... but I'm a little underwhelmed by what I've see of the graphics so far. The Druid top tube with the runes/sigils on it was just so freaking cool and clean looking. I'd like to see something similar on the Dreadnaught.
  • 1 0
 Caught them filming some of this early one morning late last season, bike looked great in person. Glad it’s finally released. Props for including the crash @1minute too.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, another bike industry brand that things writing in a music credit actually means they have the license to use the song... The bike looks sick though!
  • 1 0
 Please work with Levy and Homer Simpson on the next model: The Forbidden Donut. thx
  • 1 0
 Love the Queen Elizabeth cameo.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010084
Mobile Version of Website