Video: Christian Arehart Lands the World's First MTB Quad Flip
May 6, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
16 Comments
Christian Arehart lands the world's first mountain bike quadflip at Mid America Outdoors.
—
NINEYARD
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,090 articles
16 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
Wesleybikes
FL
(1 hours ago)
Anyone else feel it doesn't count unless the Mtb lands on dirt?
[Reply]
3
0
gcrider
FL
(57 mins ago)
Otherwise isn’t it an airbag bike
[Reply]
6
0
IntoTheEverflow
(53 mins ago)
I could respect concrete.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbflow24
FL
(45 mins ago)
Ye that did cross my mind....
[Reply]
3
1
PauRexs
FL
(21 mins ago)
it's fine I can tolerate it... don't want kids risk their life beyond that for the sake of a record... benchmark is too crazy.
[Reply]
3
0
browner
(18 mins ago)
It doesn't count until accidentally landed to flat
[Reply]
8
3
Armand74
FL
(2 hours ago)
I'm thinking of all the guys who were training for the quadruple and now have to go straight to the quintuple...
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
As I type this, you have 5 upvotes, which is the correct number.
[Reply]
1
0
RevedOut
(17 mins ago)
I bet there are many PBers who completed 4 flips while riding their bikes. Maybe unintentionally, but successfully. I think I completed two front flips last month but the GoPro wasn’t on.
[Reply]
1
0
AlexanderSchoell
(6 mins ago)
Congrats Christian, such a crazy move. Excited to see what else you have in store for us And happy to be able to support this with Nineyard - CREATE PLAYGROUNDS.
[Reply]
1
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(2 hours ago)
Wow. Can't wait for 5 flips.
[Reply]
1
0
MindPatterns
FL
(1 hours ago)
Makes me dizzy just watching it.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
Flip to 7:45
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(19 mins ago)
7:54 wave yourself 9 secs
[Reply]
1
0
allbiker
(2 hours ago)
Flipping heck...
[Reply]
1
0
Trail2000
FL
(53 mins ago)
Flipping hell....
[Reply]
