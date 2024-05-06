Video: Christian Arehart Lands the World's First MTB Quad Flip

May 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesChristian Arehart lands the world's first mountain bike quadflip at Mid America Outdoors.NINEYARD


Posted In:
Videos Christian Arehart World First


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,090 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
135396 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
102420 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
80836 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
45846 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
44562 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43498 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
43145 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
40155 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

16 Comments
  • 8 0
 Anyone else feel it doesn't count unless the Mtb lands on dirt?
  • 3 0
 Otherwise isn’t it an airbag bike
  • 6 0
 I could respect concrete.
  • 1 0
 Ye that did cross my mind....
  • 3 1
 it's fine I can tolerate it... don't want kids risk their life beyond that for the sake of a record... benchmark is too crazy.
  • 3 0
 It doesn't count until accidentally landed to flat
  • 8 3
 I'm thinking of all the guys who were training for the quadruple and now have to go straight to the quintuple...
  • 1 0
 As I type this, you have 5 upvotes, which is the correct number.
  • 1 0
 I bet there are many PBers who completed 4 flips while riding their bikes. Maybe unintentionally, but successfully. I think I completed two front flips last month but the GoPro wasn’t on.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Christian, such a crazy move. Excited to see what else you have in store for us And happy to be able to support this with Nineyard - CREATE PLAYGROUNDS.
  • 1 0
 Wow. Can't wait for 5 flips.
  • 1 0
 Makes me dizzy just watching it.
  • 2 0
 Flip to 7:45
  • 1 0
 7:54 wave yourself 9 secs
  • 1 0
 Flipping heck...
  • 1 0
 Flipping hell....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023871
Mobile Version of Website