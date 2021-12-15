close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Christian Peper Takes His Kid for a Spin in 'The Golden Days To Come'

Dec 15, 2021
by Mac-Ride  
Videography: Branson Kendall \ Rider/Director: Christian Peper \ Words: Ashley Howard \ Film Photography: Blake Balkman

As a parent, it’s so easy to see the golden days as being behind us. Looking to an uncertain future is unnerving. Being cyclists we get so much energy and fulfillment from playing hard outdoors.
Growing older makes you wonder,

bigquotesWill I be too busy to keep riding?
Will my body allow it?
Will there be space in my life?



In the end it’s just a bicycle. A hobby that ought to give way when the demands of adulthood or parenthood summon.

…or is it something more?
bigquotesA big part of taking care of your family is taking care of yourself, and we believe that cycling does just that. It brings balance, friendships, and endorphins.


Cycling is part of our being and we hope to never let go.

We’ve found that sharing our passions with our children has opened up a box of answers. A box of new adventures, and of friendships. It helps us dwell less on the past and more on the golden days to come. The days when we can ride as a family. The days when our children will create those golden memories for themselves. Experiences they will hold onto into their adult years.


In becoming parents we’re not losing part of ourselves. Rather we are gaining something much greater. Our love for riding is being shared and multiplied.

bigquotesSo, no — we don’t plan on slowing down. Toss on a Mac Ride and keep the good times rollin’.


Click here to learn more about the Mac Ride child bike seat that made this video possible.

The sleek design attaches right to the headset and seat post, never contacting the frame. The unique, rubberized saddle is scooped to keep your kiddo secure.


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
128677 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
80381 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
58426 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
58143 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
57534 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45517 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
44850 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?
43320 views

15 Comments

  • 8 0
 I had a Mac Ride for our second son. It was such a blast to have him on the bike with me. The conversations during the ride were great and he loved every second of the ride. I so wish I would have had it for our first son.
  • 2 0
 I had limited steerer on my bike so I couldn't install a 10mm spacer for a macride and got a Shotgun instead. Not as elegant a solution by any means, but still so much fun to ride with the little one. You'd be surprised at how much you can still ride comfortably too. No airborne stuff but a lot of blue trails are still fair play if your kid is comfortable.
  • 3 0
 Wish they had these when my kids were younger. I think my 11 yo is probably too big.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, the Mac Ride is an elegant solution. I was so surprised at how natural it felt to ride with my kid the first time. So freeing to be able to trail ride instead of babysit!
  • 4 0
 You absolutely can keep riding as a parent and pass that joy along to your kids. All you gotta do is keep yourself away from the draw of climbing the job ladder into a 50-60 hour per week job, and keep yourself from keeping up with the Joneses.

Spending more, and needing to make more money, and in turn accepting higher-paying and more demanding jobs that eat away at your free time, is the #1 reason I see people lose all their "play" time. And it is Not. Worth. It.
  • 1 0
 Nice work Christian! While out in SLC for vacation my wife would shuttle my 2 girls, my son (2.5 years old) and I up to the top of corner canyon almost daily. My little guy when riding at home on the mac-ride, or while watching any biking video he asks if it's the "black trail" referring to Levitate trail as it's the one trail I wouldn't take him down and he was fixated on it as I told him it was too hard for us to ride together haha
  • 3 0
 Anybody who rides and has small children needs one of these. Its a blast to take the little one out and I get to go for pedals when I'd otherwise be unable to.
  • 1 0
 Great product for sharing the love with young riders. You'll find the golden era of biking comes and goes throughout your life. Don't just think of it as a one-time moment or season when you were young strong and riding well. It also comes when you watch your kids take hold of the dream and they realize their golden era, or as I'm finding as a grandfather helping grandkids going to the BMX track for the first time and giving pointers while holding the back wheel between you knees. You have many golden seasons to look forward to. Not to mention friends for life as the bikes tie our friends to our families. Great product article, makes me see the big picture.
  • 2 0
 I don’t know why but this video made me very emotional. Especially when his son was running up to get on the bike. Beautiful thing to see
  • 3 0
 I've been mountain biking since the mid 90s and my MacRide is the most fulfilling piece of kit I have ever purchased.
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Nice to finally see Christian and my brother (for a second) on pinkbike haha. We all know it is time to hit the hip with the cargo aboard
  • 2 1
 Spent a solid second looking for the kid hanging on in that second picture boosting the hip
  • 2 0
 Nice job Christian!! Solid video, and your guys' family is awesome!
  • 1 0
 My son loved our "Kids Ride Shotgun", same idea. Fun time for us to get out and about.
  • 1 0
 Well done dude!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008598
Mobile Version of Website