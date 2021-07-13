Video: Christian Rigal Brings BMX Skills & Speed to the Trails

Jul 13, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

Christian Rigal swaps out the small wheels for big, trades the tarmac for trail and shreds his local dig-spot with style.

Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova
Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova
Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova
Photo by Matt Cordova

Photo by Matt Cordova
Christian's alloy Scott Ransom


Photos: Matt Cordova
Video: Russell Houghten

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 BMX riders: doing mountain bikes better.

