Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Christian Rigal Brings BMX Skills & Speed to the Trails
Jul 13, 2021
by
SCOTT Sports
Christian Rigal swaps out the small wheels for big, trades the tarmac for trail and shreds his local dig-spot with style.
Christian's alloy Scott Ransom
Photos: Matt Cordova
Video: Russell Houghten
Videos
Riding Videos
Scott
Christian Rigal
Klunk
(4 mins ago)
BMX riders: doing mountain bikes better.
[Reply]
