Video: Christian Rigal Brings His All-Out Approach to MTB in 'Crossover'

Nov 30, 2021
by Five Ten  

Christian Rigal Brings Fresh Ideas and a New Perspective to Mountain Biking, Inspired by His BMX Roots.

CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal

Chrisitian Rigal is becoming a household name in the mountain bike community for his fast paced, all-out approach to riding. His history in BMX is undeniable with some of the most stand out video parts of a generation but his new passion for MTB is a breeding ground for creativity and a chance to look at the world with fresh perspective.

CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal Photo Satchel Cronk

Rigal’s latest video part ‘CROSSOVER’ is his interpretation of how to ride a trail bike and what you can build when you collaborate and bring together a group of like-minded friends. To the purists, his different approach to riding might feel like a far cry from the more traditional side of mountain biking, but for Christian, it's been a refreshing new way to push himself and see what’s possible on a big bike.

CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal


bigquotesWhat started as a blank canvas on a friend’s property quickly turned into a BMX inspired MTB zone. Using an old Church foundation from 1876 as our centrepiece, we went to work for 9 days on the tools and machines to make this crossover dream build a reality. Five Ten let me run wild with this and I can't thank them enough for trusting me and my vision for this project. Opportunities like this are rare and I am stoked to have had the chance to bring some of these crazy ideas to life, and hoping it inspire others to look at things differently and do the same!Christian Rigal


CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal Photo Satchel Cronk

After countless days of prep and brainstorming, Rigal worked with the Shire Built crew alongside a talented list of friends who worked tirelessly to bring their shared vision to life. Behind the lens, Christian brought BMX legend in his own right, Darryl Tocco into the project to bring a more traditional BMX/Skate perspective to the edit.

CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal Photo Satchel Cronk

bigquotesThis project would not have been possible without Matt and Lex who allowed us to use their land, along with the collective efforts of all my friends. I hope this video inspires others to get out and make the most of your surroundings! You don’t need a mountain to ride mountain bikes.Christian Rigal

CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal Photo Satchel Cronk
CROSSOVER starring Christian Rigal Photo Satchel Cronk
Photos: Satchel Cronk

CROSSOVERWatch the full edit now and discover more at adidas.com/fiveten
View the full photo album by Satchel Cronk

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Five Ten Christian Rigal


14 Comments

  • 10 0
 He has a BMX background too.
  • 10 3
 Came to see a Cross bike edit...leaving disappointed. Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 3 6
 rad as f#@k but nothing new.
  • 1 0
 @notoutsideceo Let's get together and make one!! My brother has a nice drone, I can direct shots and do the editing. I'd just need your riding skills in front of the camera and a couple of plane tickets to Colorado!
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd: tickets...pffft! I'll send the Outside G6 to swoop you up then have a fleet of Tesla's transport you and your brother to my 'ranchette' that butts up against public land where I've fought the forest service for years and finally had the access road shut down to limit access!

My Topstone NEO Lefty is fully charged and ready to get the shot!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 6 0
 Building your own curved wallride out of paving stones is commitment on a whole other level. Sick edit.
  • 5 0
 Log ride at the end was bonkers. So much nut cracker possibility on that feature.
  • 1 0
 Christian's riding always fresh as F*&K, the rest of it was just total build-porn.
  • 2 0
 Awesome! Loved the log feature!
  • 1 0
 Love this so much. I hope to see him out shredding some day. I know he's in my zone often.
  • 1 0
 YES CHRISTIAN !!!! SO SICK!!!!
  • 1 0
 As per usual, this is super dope.
  • 1 0
 Hell Yeah
  • 1 0
 BMX-BG

Post a Comment



