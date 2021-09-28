Video: Christian Rigal Finds Unique Setups in 'By The Homies'

With no production, deadline, or professional filmer in sight, this mtb video, 'By The Homies' came together as I handed off my camera to some close friends to capture the most fun and unique setups I could find/build around home and on the road!



Filmed across California, into Oregon and even a clip in Utah, this video wouldn't have been possible without my talented friends DeMarcus Paul, Corey Martinez, Brandon Semenuk and Rob Wise.



Thanks to X Games for hosting, Warish for the music, Racket Sound on the audio, Trevor Lyden for the photos, and all my sponsors for keeping me rollin! — Christian Rigal