Video: Christian Rigal Finds Unique Setups in 'By The Homies'

Sep 28, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesWith no production, deadline, or professional filmer in sight, this mtb video, 'By The Homies' came together as I handed off my camera to some close friends to capture the most fun and unique setups I could find/build around home and on the road!

Filmed across California, into Oregon and even a clip in Utah, this video wouldn't have been possible without my talented friends DeMarcus Paul, Corey Martinez, Brandon Semenuk and Rob Wise.

Thanks to X Games for hosting, Warish for the music, Racket Sound on the audio, Trevor Lyden for the photos, and all my sponsors for keeping me rollin!Christian Rigal


Song: Woven
Artist: Warish
Album: Next to Pay
Label: Riding Easy Records

Photos: Trevor Lyden

Photo by Trevor Lyden

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 That was sick. So many cool features, nice work
  • 2 0
 That stair manual was insane!
  • 2 0
 That was a very good video.
  • 2 0
 Way cool! And neat to see Brandon Semenuk as a filmer, too!
  • 1 0
 Christian is the man!!! Watch his Empire BMX edit. Brutal.
  • 1 0
 Awesome!! Definitely has to be in the running for video of the year
  • 1 0
 When free ride meets classic BMX vid
  • 1 0
 2:08 Wayne Goss NWD 10 homage?
  • 1 0
 that was awesome
  • 1 0
 Rad!!!

