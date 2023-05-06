Video: Christian Rigal Gets Creative on the New Turbo Levo SL in 'Time Well Spent'

Time Well Spent is my first ever top to bottom trail build that took me 2 years from start to finish. For the first year and a half I still lived in San Diego and would drive 8 hours to Northern California to camp and dig for 7- 8 days straight by myself haha. I'd e bike for 6 miles and then hike for about 20 mins each way to get into/out of the zone.



After two heavy winters of building/repairing I finally got it close and knew I needed some help to get it over the finish line.. My friend Scotty from Shirebuilt was nice enough to come out for a week to help me tackle the bigger builds and we managed to get it done! The whole trail was built untested until the day we started filming and somehow everything worked out exactly how I had hoped! I've never worked so hard or put so much energy into something before.. I lost track of time after 60 solo days of digging haha. Once the build was done I loaded up my new Turbo Levo SL on the Moto and got together with John Reynold's to film, Ian Collins to shoot photos, and Wiley Kaupas who ran the Cable cam setup! We shot for 6 days on the ground, 2 days w/ the cable cam, and even managed to snag some rad intro shots around some special hometown locations.



I couldn't have picked a better bike to ride and I couldn't be happier with how the trail and video turned out! To say that building and shooting this project was 'Time Well Spent' would be an absolute understatement! Onto the next one : ) — Christian Rigal