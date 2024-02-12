Video: Christian Rigal Gets Rad on His eMTB

Feb 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Creative stunts and lots of fun corners.


bigquotesSpecialized is proud to present Christian Rigal’s latest video, aboard his go-to mountain bike, the Turbo Levo. His passion for riding, sharing his love for the sport with anyone he encounters, and giving back to the community through trail building is reason enough to get behind what he’s doing, and Specialized is here for it. Enjoy his latest video.Specialized


bigquotesFor this video I wanted to build some rad stuff that would be fun to lap, and show how capable and nimble these bikes really are! Thanks to the shire boys for crushing the builds, and my homie Jeremy McNamara for killing it on the filming and editing! Hope this gets you hyped to go ride.Christian Rigal



Film/Edit: Jeremy Mcnamara- @Jeremymcnamara_
Build: Shire Built, Scotty Scamehorn, Spencer Baldwin, Christian Rigal
Sound: Keith White
Artist: The f*cking Champs
Songs: What's a Little Reign, A Forgotten Chapter in the History of Ideas
Label: Drag City, Inc
Photos: Satchel Cronk

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Specialized Christian Rigal


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,273 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 7 4
 Love some eeb action. Where are all the pb crybabies though? Has their mummy turned the ebike filter on for them perhaps?
  • 3 0
 Is it still an ebike if you don't pedal?
  • 3 0
 Eebs are for dweebs. There, happy?
  • 3 0
 Some good building and riding right there.







