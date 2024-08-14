Video: Christian Rigal's Stunning Backyard Build in 'Carpal Tunnel'

'Carpal Tunnel' is a labor of love crafted by Ollie Hindley (@Fastasf*ckbike) and myself over the course of 60+ days last winter at my house in Aptos, California. I've been a huge fan of Ollie's shapes ever since I saw one of his first builds for Brandon Semenuk years ago and after meeting him on the Coast we got to chatting about a future build/video and this is what we came up with! The goal was to build a lappable top to bottom trail at my house that shot well for a video, but more importantly, was fun to ride everyday after by myself and with all my friends! With one of our wettest winters to date, we had quite a few setbacks during the build and filming of this project but we managed to get it all done and I truly couldn't be any happier with how it turned out! Please enjoy the photos and video to appreciate the passion and hard work that went into this, shot, cut, and built by the man himself! — Christian Rigal