Video: Christian Rigal's Stunning Backyard Build in 'Carpal Tunnel'

Aug 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotes'Carpal Tunnel' is a labor of love crafted by Ollie Hindley (@Fastasf*ckbike) and myself over the course of 60+ days last winter at my house in Aptos, California. I've been a huge fan of Ollie's shapes ever since I saw one of his first builds for Brandon Semenuk years ago and after meeting him on the Coast we got to chatting about a future build/video and this is what we came up with! The goal was to build a lappable top to bottom trail at my house that shot well for a video, but more importantly, was fun to ride everyday after by myself and with all my friends! With one of our wettest winters to date, we had quite a few setbacks during the build and filming of this project but we managed to get it all done and I truly couldn't be any happier with how it turned out! Please enjoy the photos and video to appreciate the passion and hard work that went into this, shot, cut, and built by the man himself!Christian Rigal

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo


Posted In:
Videos Christian Rigal


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,513 articles
Report
13 Comments
  • 4 1
 The digging was so intensive that several of the trail builders ended up with carpel tunnel symptoms.
  • 2 0
 You forgot to put your address in this article. Or is it on Strava or Trailforks?
  • 1 0
 If i tried to build a trail at my house I'd be really good at jumping off sidewalks and rolling into parking spots.
  • 2 1
 The nerve of this comment! Are you numb to others pain?
  • 1 0
 What do you mix with the dirt in order to be able to shape it like that??
  • 1 0
 Maybe Bentonite, which is used for waterproofing small dams, or concrtete slurry mix? I would like to know as well. It looks amazing!
  • 1 0
 No additives! We probably hit about 6 different kinds of dirt from top to bottom! Some better than others! Ollie is just a wizard shaper
  • 1 0
 I was wondering this too. While Magnesium Chloride is sometimes used for dirt roads, I think it washes off too easily and is bad for vegetation. I wonder what'd happen if trails used something like Earthbind® 100 or Perma-Zyme or something to have a paved effect on trails like the one in this video. Awesome edit BTW- very well done!
  • 1 0
 Looks like one big fun sidewalk.
  • 1 0
 Does spesh need to sell more e-bikes? Or does he want to get more laps in?
  • 1 0
 I do about 10 laps per day on this, we just wanted something that was fun and easy to lap E bike was a must for me!
  • 1 0
 Oh man, I wish I could see a POV of this
  • 1 0
 Johnny!







