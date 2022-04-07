Video: Christina Chappetta & Tom Bradshaw Ride the Deserts of Arizona - First Impressions



In partnership with Visit Tucson

In an attempt to escape the claws of winter back home in Canada, Tom Bradshaw and Christina Chappetta headed south to the desert of Arizona for some warmth and sunshine. Little did they know, they'd encounter a healthy dose of cactus along the way, but also enjoy some amazing mountain bike trails and views.Day one started just east of Tucson thanks to a shuttle and trail suggestion from Homegrown MTB, which had them venturing out onto a remote section of the Arizona Trail on Mt. Lemmon, which stretches from Mexico through the state of Arizona. The two then wrapped up day two of filming in the Star Pass riding area, just west of Tucson. Tom and Christina barely scratched the surface of available trails to explore, but that just means they'll need to visit again to check the rest of it out!