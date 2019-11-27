Video: Christina Chappetta Conquers Fears on the Pinkbike Hot Lap

The formula doesn't get any simpler: one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system
that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.
Christina Chappetta is a local shredder who has competed at the top level of enduro racing at the Enduro World Series, but how will she do on the Hot Lap? Watch and find out.The Track
The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.
