Video: Christina Chappetta Interviews Pinkbike Academy Winner Evan Wall

Dec 26, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina catches up with Pinkbike Academy winner, Evan Wall, to find out what life looks like and what his plans for the future are.





4 Comments

  • 8 1
 Besides being impressive on a bike, Evan seems like a genuine all-round quality person. Nice to see good things happen to good people. Wish him all the continued success that he certainly deserves.
  • 4 0
 “What you see is what you get.” A perfect description and a genuine compliment.
Congrats again Evan. Looking forward to you ripping past me on a trail someday.
  • 1 0
 A deserving winner, congrats Evan all the best in 2021
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see your edits with Orbea!

Post a Comment



