Video: Christina Chappetta Interviews Pinkbike Academy Winner Evan Wall
Dec 26, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Christina catches up with Pinkbike Academy winner, Evan Wall, to find out what life looks like and what his plans for the future are.
Posted In:
Interviews
Videos
Pinkbike Academy
Pinkbike Originals
Fox Clothing
Fox Racing
Orbea
Shimano
Christina Chappetta
Evan Wall
Sponsored
4 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
johnski
(1 hours ago)
Besides being impressive on a bike, Evan seems like a genuine all-round quality person. Nice to see good things happen to good people. Wish him all the continued success that he certainly deserves.
[Reply]
4
0
chubby5000
(52 mins ago)
“What you see is what you get.” A perfect description and a genuine compliment.
Congrats again Evan. Looking forward to you ripping past me on a trail someday.
[Reply]
1
0
Prairieproud
(33 mins ago)
A deserving winner, congrats Evan all the best in 2021
[Reply]
1
0
Boxmtb
(20 mins ago)
Can't wait to see your edits with Orbea!
[Reply]
Post a Comment