Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Christina Chappetta's 2021 Trek Slash - Bike Check
Nov 4, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta has a new Trek Slash that is ready to roll.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Enduro Bikes
Trek
Trek Slash
Christina Chappetta
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94689 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
93042 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77823 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
69337 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67074 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
65378 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
56229 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
55178 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
12
3
bashhard
(23 mins ago)
I'd like to see more real privateer bikes. Where nothing is sponsored and everything gets chosen for performance, price and durability reasons.
[Reply]
6
0
mikkosinisalo
(19 mins ago)
On the next Ask Pinkbike: Does Pinkbike disclose advertorials?
[Reply]
4
0
Noeserd
(24 mins ago)
İdk why but new slash looks like it squished from front and rear
[Reply]
1
0
steflund
(1 mins ago)
I would guess it appears like that likely due to the frame being a smaller size
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(24 mins ago)
A Marz Bomber in BC...getting back to the good ole days (on a trek no less)
[Reply]
1
0
Rigidjunkie
(16 mins ago)
I figured Orbea would throw in some bikes for the presenters of the reality show as well
[Reply]
1
0
Tr011
(1 mins ago)
They did
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(0 mins ago)
Hated the color at first but it growing on me.
[Reply]
1
0
fat-boyfat
(13 mins ago)
"snacks"
[Reply]
1
0
Devz
(0 mins ago)
Nice Whip !!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008941
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Post a Comment