Video: Christina Chappetta's 2021 Trek Slash - Bike Check

Nov 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta has a new Trek Slash that is ready to roll.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Slash Christina Chappetta Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94689 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
93042 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77823 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
69337 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67074 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
65378 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
56229 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
55178 views

10 Comments

  • 12 3
 I'd like to see more real privateer bikes. Where nothing is sponsored and everything gets chosen for performance, price and durability reasons.
  • 6 0
 On the next Ask Pinkbike: Does Pinkbike disclose advertorials?
  • 4 0
 İdk why but new slash looks like it squished from front and rear
  • 1 0
 I would guess it appears like that likely due to the frame being a smaller size
  • 1 0
 A Marz Bomber in BC...getting back to the good ole days (on a trek no less)
  • 1 0
 I figured Orbea would throw in some bikes for the presenters of the reality show as well Smile
  • 1 0
 They did
  • 1 0
 Hated the color at first but it growing on me.
  • 1 0
 "snacks"
  • 1 0
 Nice Whip !!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008941
Mobile Version of Website