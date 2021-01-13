Pinkbike.com
Video: Christina Chappetta's Ridiculous Winter Solstice Ride
Jan 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
With
one crazy solstice ride
under her belt for 2020, Christina decided to add another one to the list. This time on the shortest day of the year. It's not the longest or highest ride but that doesn't make it any less ridiculous.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
Hogfly
(1 hours ago)
Before Northwest Arkansas became what it is now with the huge boom of trails and popularity of riding, the MTB scene mainly consisted of this sort of pointless, underground suffer fest that no one else really knew you did except for those who shared in the pain. I love where the sport is now, but I also sort of miss those days.
[Reply]
3
0
goldfly
(49 mins ago)
Here in the Northeast the local "trail police" would hang you for riding in any sort of wet conditions like that. I'm curious how that varies region by region... if it's just an uptight Northeast thing or if it exists to some extent everywhere.
[Reply]
6
0
Hogfly
(44 mins ago)
A lot of that has to do with soil composition and how it responds to being ridden while wet. So yes, it varies from region to region. The PNW is much more like a lot of England in the level of loam and the amount of rainfall they get. If you didn't ride in wet conditions, you wouldn't get to ride much. But their soil also handles it better than other areas.
The "don't ride wet trails" definitely isn't just an uptight Northeast thing. It's pretty common sentiment in a lot of other areas as well (Northwest Arkansas). Though ours is more of a "if you're leaving tracks, turn back" because some of our trails can handle moisture and wet riding while others can't.
[Reply]
3
0
smgishot13
(43 mins ago)
Depends on the dirt. BC dirt holds up much better in the rain compared to most other places due to the soil content.
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(33 mins ago)
That’s why we don’t remove leaves from the trail in the winter. A lot less mud.
[Reply]
1
0
owenbfoster
(32 mins ago)
Once it’s possible again i hope you can come try riding in the rainforest. On well bedded in trails it’s prime. Most visitors from afar come in the dusty months, which is both the worse riding and the most damaging to the trails IMO. When the forest here is soaked it’s nourished. When it hasn’t rained in a month and hot it’s simply crumbling apart. *delicate = new trails, so try to avoid them in the rain/wettest tread conditions
[Reply]
1
0
vtracer
(32 mins ago)
The soils in the northeast handle water pretty poorly, its more of a what trail surfaces can handle kind of thing. Also, trail construction methods rely much more on armoring in rainforests of the PNW than in the northeast since the trails are built to be ridden in the wet. If you want trails that would be rideable in the wet in the Northeast, effectively the entire trail would have to be a hard surface.
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(28 mins ago)
@vtracer
: head south a state or two. Still in New England and able to usually ride 45+ weeks of the year on trails. Just have to know your zones and be willing to ride in colder temps.
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(26 mins ago)
Lots of Florida XC trails are sandy and benefit greatly from a good rain. However, the technical and man made stuff with clay and dirt closes when it's wet.
[Reply]
1
0
goldfly
(24 mins ago)
@DHhack
: I used to go down to Mass where there was a little more dirt riding in the winter. Here in VT we'll probably be lucky if we're riding again by May. I don't mind riding in colder temps but most of the trails (that I know of) are fat bike only once the snow hits and the trails start being groomed.
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(24 mins ago)
@Hogfly
: "if you're leaving tracks, turn back", I like that one. The other factor is when it dries how solid is the soil. If any tracks or ruts left become a permanent feature of the trail until the next rain, obviously no wet riding. It might be an oversimplification, but generally, the more clay content the soil has the less likely it can/should be ridden wet.
[Reply]
1
0
CycleKrieg
(10 mins ago)
The soil in the PNW is better than New England. That being said, I've seen pictures of PNW trails that wouldn't pass "low impact" land manager inspections.
If you want all weather trails in New England, learn this word: aggregation. Typically that involves sharp edged (crushed) rocks, along with natural binders, but can include a lot of sands if the underlying soil doesn't drain well. You states' DOT aggregate handbook should give you the % mixes for different conditions. Course base mix is usually a good start. To find the existing soil type and its % make-up on the triaxial, use the Web Soil Survey:
websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov
Typically, your aggregation mix would contain the opposite of the triaxial of existing soils. Put the aggregation mix down on the trail just like you do with capping, but do it in the fall so the freeze-thaw cycle/spring rain works it into the underlying soil.
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(8 mins ago)
@kcy4130
: yeah. For our soil, if you’re leaving tracks, those are going to remain as dried ruts once things dry out. It seems like in the PNW they can rut it up, and the ruts kind self-repair.
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(2 mins ago)
@goldfly
: CT here. Fat bike groomed trails just create ice paths that we have to wait a week to melt. Luckily they have fallen out of fashion.
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(1 mins ago)
@CycleKrieg
: if you’re building a bike path maybe. Just ride rocky natural trails built with a little common sense...
[Reply]
4
0
send-it-bro
(1 hours ago)
Awesome riding, those are some gnarly trails!
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(50 mins ago)
sometimes I'm like "Man I'm out of shape"...
watching this I'm like "Maybe I never was in shape ever?"
[Reply]
2
0
owenbfoster
(38 mins ago)
Good times! I’m stoked that everyone that came out had more fun than expected. That’s the best.
[Reply]
1
0
rugbyred
(57 mins ago)
Why the same lap over and over again?
[Reply]
4
0
Hogfly
(53 mins ago)
Why not?
But in all honesty, it probably allowed people to drop in and out as they were able and made it a more social affair. Also meant that you could leave your supplies at the bottom of the lap and not have to lug all the stuff you'd need for that kind of long day in the saddle if you were doing a single loop or a point to point.
[Reply]
1
0
owenbfoster
(29 mins ago)
It was the best riding to be had in late December with a mellower yet efficient climb trail. The bottom stash point was nice for the lack of carry all day.
[Reply]
1
0
RobertGrainier
(52 mins ago)
Such a fan of winter riding
[Reply]
1
0
PAmtbiker
(43 mins ago)
I'm a huge fan of riding on those cold clear days. None of my trails would be ridable if it was this wet, so I'd just be on the trainer.
[Reply]
1
0
trickland
(27 mins ago)
Eh O!!
[Reply]
