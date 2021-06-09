Video: Christina Goes Full XC To Try And Win A “Race”

Jun 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina brings a gun to a knife fight when she tackles her local XC "race" on her enduro bike. Can she set the fastest time? Or will she need to unleash her secret weapon?





25 Comments

  • 7 0
 Race somebody who doesn't know they are being raced and then feel good about winning, sounds like my cycle to work.
  • 6 0
 XC with 170/160 mint
  • 14 10
 when it comes to MTBing, being the fastest uphill will never feel as rewarding as being the fastest downhill.
  • 29 16
 Counterpoint: It takes a lot more work to be the fastest uphill, and is therefore more rewarding.
  • 18 4
 @cgreaseman: also, clearing a super techy, stupidly steep climb never gets old. It's definitely up there with nailing a descent in terms of joy.
  • 21 6
 @cgreaseman: tell me you aren't fast downhill without telling me you aren't fast downhill.....
  • 9 0
 If I get over the top first I have a good better chance of beating you to the bottom too.
  • 3 2
 @cgreaseman: get out.
  • 3 5
 @cgreaseman: It takes a lot more work to get good at downhill...plus you have that pesky injury risk that a lot of uphillers don't like to accept...therefore--downhill is more rewarding.
  • 4 0
 @cgreaseman: although I definitely wouldn't agree that one's harder than the other, being fast on the descents is loads of work and the risks are obviously higher as well.
  • 4 0
 @conoat: Being fast on a techy climb is about more than just fitness. Chances are good if you can rip up tech climbs, you've got the skills to rip on the downs as well, as well as having the legs and lungs to blow the doors off "pure descenders" who slow down once gravity stops pulling as hard.
  • 1 0
 @cgreaseman: I want to be fast uphill and downhill. I put in a fair amount of work to get there for an average Joe. Based on my ultra-scientific Strava leaderboard results....it's more difficult to be the fastest DOWNHILL.
  • 1 0
 AMEN..!
  • 4 0
 enjoyed the vid, lung buster
  • 2 0
 Does anyone know the soft water bladder/bottle used at 5 min? Been trying to find something similar to stash in my fanny pack, err I mean enduro lumbar storage container.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure it's a platypus water bottle
  • 1 0
 Hydrapak (also Salomon) make soft flasks in a couple of different sizes.
  • 1 0
 I love Christina's in-ride commentary. I say this stuff to myself all the time, good to know I am not the only one. Christina is a way better rider than I am, but a really like how relatable she is!
  • 2 0
 Enjoyable. Welcome to the cult of suffering.
  • 1 0
 That's a lot of cables and housing! 6?! 2 brakes, shifter, dropper, rear and fork lock-out?
  • 1 0
 Nice to know Christina and I make the same sounds on a leg burning climb...
  • 1 0
 That feeling at 0:05s- we've all been there, some of us more often than others!
  • 1 0
 I miss westside trails so much, loved to ride High Society to Tree birds and AC/DC
  • 1 0
 Just goes to show that you can suffer uphill no matter what bike you ride.
  • 1 0
 who cares...

