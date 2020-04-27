Pinkbike.com
Video: Christina’s 10 Ways To Stay Fit Off The Bike
Apr 27, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Stuck at home? Christina is here to give you 10 easy ways to keep in shape while you can’t ride. From juicing to running and strange contraptions all these things will keep you in shape for when it’s time to hop on the bike again.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
Mathhhh
(16 mins ago)
juicing.. only if you want all the sugar but no fibers!
[Reply]
1
0
rabbitsmokinintheferns
(1 mins ago)
Dump that Teflon. A nice set of cast iron will last lifetimes without the toxins. Otherwise, I love my eggy, eggy breakfasts a couple times a week. Mine includes shitake mushrooms and garlic, topped with some siracha.
[Reply]
3
0
nyles
(33 mins ago)
Where’s the finish line donuts
[Reply]
1
1
kymtb0420
(12 mins ago)
The Bar Twist is an old baseball trick....I have one made with a brick and a wooden closet rod. I've used it many times for rehab after surgeries and whenever I feel the grip is getting weaker.
[Reply]
1
0
StumpyandhisBike
(37 mins ago)
Great video! Love the handlebar weight trick. How about a tutorial on how to build that cool balance board!?
[Reply]
1
0
kingbike2
(32 mins ago)
Just woke up and will try the sweet potato hash recipe for breakfast.
[Reply]
4
6
marianodh21
(31 mins ago)
Sorry but "crunches" are one of the worsts and most injorius ways to train core
[Reply]
1
0
kingbike2
(16 mins ago)
I developed a six pack from just doing crunches but yes there are much better core exercises.
[Reply]
2
0
z-man
(14 mins ago)
I've been told by some world class weight trainers that ab exorcises in general are pointless. Just focus on big movements that incorporate large muscle groups.
[Reply]
