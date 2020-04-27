Video: Christina’s 10 Ways To Stay Fit Off The Bike

Apr 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Stuck at home? Christina is here to give you 10 easy ways to keep in shape while you can’t ride. From juicing to running and strange contraptions all these things will keep you in shape for when it’s time to hop on the bike again.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


9 Comments

  • 4 0
 juicing.. only if you want all the sugar but no fibers!
  • 1 0
 Dump that Teflon. A nice set of cast iron will last lifetimes without the toxins. Otherwise, I love my eggy, eggy breakfasts a couple times a week. Mine includes shitake mushrooms and garlic, topped with some siracha.
  • 3 0
 Where’s the finish line donuts
  • 1 1
 The Bar Twist is an old baseball trick....I have one made with a brick and a wooden closet rod. I've used it many times for rehab after surgeries and whenever I feel the grip is getting weaker.
  • 1 0
 Great video! Love the handlebar weight trick. How about a tutorial on how to build that cool balance board!?
  • 1 0
 Just woke up and will try the sweet potato hash recipe for breakfast.
  • 4 6
 Sorry but "crunches" are one of the worsts and most injorius ways to train core
  • 1 0
 I developed a six pack from just doing crunches but yes there are much better core exercises.
  • 2 0
 I've been told by some world class weight trainers that ab exorcises in general are pointless. Just focus on big movements that incorporate large muscle groups.

Post a Comment



