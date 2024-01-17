Video: Christo Gallagher Joins Privateer Bikes

Words:
Privateer
We're stoked to welcome Christo Gallagher to Privateer for 2024! Christo's 16-year race career has been punctuated with some awe-inspiring race results, including taking the Scottish Enduro Series overall win in 2019, and the British Enduro Series in 2021. He's also a 2 x Tweedlove Triple Crown Series winner, and he placed an impressive 14th place in the World Enduro at Innerleithen in 2022!
For 2024, Christo plans to race select rounds of the British Enduro Series and the first official British Enduro Championships in Ae Forest. He will also race Ard Rock, where he placed 3rd in 2023, Tweedlove events and a couple of select Enduro World Cups.
Christo will be riding our new Gen 2 Platform for 2024. Production models of Gen 2 will be officially unveiled with a pre-sale in February 2024! Watch this space for more Privateer Gen 2
news and more rider announcements!