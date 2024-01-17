Video: Christo Gallagher Joins Privateer Bikes

Jan 17, 2024
by PrivateerBikes  

Words: Privateer

We're stoked to welcome Christo Gallagher to Privateer for 2024! Christo's 16-year race career has been punctuated with some awe-inspiring race results, including taking the Scottish Enduro Series overall win in 2019, and the British Enduro Series in 2021. He's also a 2 x Tweedlove Triple Crown Series winner, and he placed an impressive 14th place in the World Enduro at Innerleithen in 2022!

photo

photo
photo

For 2024, Christo plans to race select rounds of the British Enduro Series and the first official British Enduro Championships in Ae Forest. He will also race Ard Rock, where he placed 3rd in 2023, Tweedlove events and a couple of select Enduro World Cups.

Christo will be riding our new Gen 2 Platform for 2024. Production models of Gen 2 will be officially unveiled with a pre-sale in February 2024! Watch this space for more Privateer Gen 2 news and more rider announcements!

Posted In:
Industry News Videos Privateer Bikes Christo Gallagher


Author Info:
PrivateerBikes avatar

Member since Sep 5, 2019
25 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Thibault Laly Joins the Goodman Santa Cruz Racing Team] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
149337 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
76744 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
54121 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
37628 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
33910 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
33085 views
Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check
32198 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
31939 views

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 That bike is one good lookin jit
  • 1 1
 Nice bike looks sick
  • 1 1
 that bike lookin fresh







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035516
Mobile Version of Website