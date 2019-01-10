VIDEOS

Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video

Jan 10, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The YT Jeffsy with was first teased with a controversial but admittedly effective video teaser campaign back in 2016 and it looks like the German brand might just have trumped it with this latest edition of the bike.

Hollywood legend Christopher Walken fronts the video describing his experiences with the YT bike in a study. Nothing more, nothing less. It's totally out of left field but I'm definitley a fan. There's no shredding here but we do get some fleeting glimpses of the new bike at the end. I've posted the screengrabs I could get below.







39 Comments

  • + 27
 YT seems to be really struggling to figure out what to do with the money they were paying Gwin...
  • + 0
 Ya they are really getting dramatic about a bike that looks just like the old one. YT is mob deep like the king of NY ?
  • + 4
 They decided, that they wanted more cowbell.
  • + 1
 I'd like to see the transcript of that marketing meeting:

"So, who should we use in the new Jeffsy teaser?"

"Uh, how about Andreu? Cam? Maybe Jord..."

"CHRISTOPHER F*CKING WALKEN!"

[everyone starts partying]
  • + 12
 The new jeffys is pretty sick. You'll be faster than walken up or down a trail, that's for sure.
  • + 10
 Advertising Budgets Redefined
  • + 6
 Well, now we know why they fired Gwin. They needed money to pay for Walken.
  • + 4
 "Just like air, you'll miss them when they're gone" - gonna have to save that one!
  • - 12
flag theronsta (13 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 A plural pronoun referring to a singular noun... awesome grammar.
  • + 11
 @theronsta: He is referring to the Friends he mentioned in the sentence before.
  • + 4
 @theronsta: take that
  • + 5
 Christopher riden.
  • + 4
 Christopher's no longer Walken anywhere but shredding it seems...
  • + 3
 But, what about my water bottle?
  • + 1
 @jtm12090 TT mount incoming
  • + 1
 Hire a professional to do some gwinning to persuade enthusiasts Hire a popular figure to persuade regular people that in turn seek advice with persuaded enthusiasts
  • + 2
 Spend money on customer service rather than Hollywood stars innit
  • + 2
 I Walkend right into that.
  • + 1
 Christopher Walken was awesome as the voice of King Louie in the live action Jungle Book.
  • + 1
 Zoom into the last pic, looks like YT may have copied the SWAT sandwich stash
  • + 1
 Now that's an ad campaign.
  • + 1
 So no adrenaline fueled, fast paced adventures anymore, just scars?
  • + 1
 No wonder YT couldn't afford Gwin anymore!
  • + 1
 Would be sick if there was a cut into sick riding footage of Walken
  • + 1
 Euch, mountain bike jargon... Who writes that stuff.
  • + 1
 I noticed their bikes are in stock now.....???? Gwin effect?
  • + 1
 like a cripple, will alter their size? Great video though
  • + 1
 Ripple
  • + 1
 I'd love it if Robert de Niro was in the next TY teaser!
  • + 1
 Did Walken just walk away?
  • + 2
 thats pretty cool.
  • + 1
 The owner at my LBS swore to me the mark up on bikes were not that high..
  • + 2
 Needs more Scotch.
  • + 1
 So good!
  • + 1
 Brav - to the MF'in - o
  • + 1
 Needs more cowbell.
  • + 1
 HOOSKER!
  • + 0
 No bottle cage? I'm Walken away from this one....
  • - 3
 But Why?.......

I scrolled through skipping 10seconds at a time to see if the talking at stopped and the trail riding had started...

Post a Comment



