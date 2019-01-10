Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video

The YT Jeffsy with was first teased with a controversial but admittedly effective video teaser campaign back in 2016
and it looks like the German brand might just have trumped it with this latest edition of the bike.
Hollywood legend Christopher Walken fronts the video describing his experiences with the YT bike in a study. Nothing more, nothing less. It's totally out of left field but I'm definitley a fan. There's no shredding here but we do get some fleeting glimpses of the new bike at the end. I've posted the screengrabs I could get below.
39 Comments
"So, who should we use in the new Jeffsy teaser?"
"Uh, how about Andreu? Cam? Maybe Jord..."
"CHRISTOPHER F*CKING WALKEN!"
[everyone starts partying]
I scrolled through skipping 10seconds at a time to see if the talking at stopped and the trail riding had started...
