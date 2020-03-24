Pinkbike.com
Video: Chronicling A Road Trip Around Spain in 'Elements'
Mar 23, 2020
by
Sandro Szukat
On a journey through nature's elements. Filmed while living in my van, road tripping around Spain and riding with awesome people, this is what came together...
Film by
Sandro Szukat
Photos by
Cristóbal Batlle
Videos
ESPI79
(53 mins ago)
Grande!!!!! Sandro te esperamos por mallorca!!
