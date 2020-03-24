Video: Chronicling A Road Trip Around Spain in 'Elements'

Mar 23, 2020
by Sandro Szukat  

On a journey through nature's elements. Filmed while living in my van, road tripping around Spain and riding with awesome people, this is what came together...





Film by Sandro Szukat
Photos by Cristóbal Batlle

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Grande!!!!! Sandro te esperamos por mallorca!!

