Video: Christina Chappetta's Longest Day Monster Ride in Whistler
Sep 22, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
With Summer Solstice providing 16 hours of daylight, Christina saw an opportunity to tackle a huge ride in Whistler. She set out on a route with 4 ascents spanning over 50kms and over 1700m of elevation.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
15 Comments
Score
Time
19
5
TheLittleFox
(31 mins ago)
I would not call a 50km/1700m ride a "Monster Ride", it's a fairly long ride but nothing out of the ordinary
[Reply]
7
2
Spiral23
(26 mins ago)
stongly depends on trail selection.. yeah 50km ride on gravely/double track stuff is definitelly not a monster. but try to do it on blue/black whistler singletrack? it is quite a ride for sure.
[Reply]
4
1
HaydukeLives
(23 mins ago)
Ok, we will re name it to "riding a bike" said no one trying to get you to click the headline.
[Reply]
3
0
pmhobson
(11 mins ago)
I agree that this can be a normal "day" for a lot of folks. But even within Oregon, 50 km in the Coast Range is much more difficult than 50 km on the western slope of the Cascades, which in turn is much much much much more difficult than 50 km on the eastern slope of the Cascades.
All of that is to say, a ride 50 km/2000 m ride is nothing out of the ordinary for me, but 50 km of techy single track in Whistler is nothing to sneeze at and sounds much more difficult.
[Reply]
2
0
playdead
(11 mins ago)
@Spiral23
: I agree. 50km with 1700m of ascending is a monster ride anywhere on the Sea to Sky highway.
[Reply]
3
0
tonit91
(9 mins ago)
Yup, did a 53km/2008m ride this summer and wouldn't call it monster ride. The guys doing everesting on enduro bikes - now that is a monster ride.
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(9 mins ago)
@Spiral23
: cheers for the recognition! We descended only black or double black tracks so my upper body was pretty beat after that day.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(8 mins ago)
It’s as long or longer than most EWS race days... so In Whistler, it was quite challenging! Especially when we woke up to rain hahah YAY!
[Reply]
1
0
playdead
(4 mins ago)
@tonit91
: nice! Where did you do it?
[Reply]
2
0
Sirflyingv
(27 mins ago)
1700m of elevation is impressing for me. About length - it was funny to see in pinkbike poll that very many riders never ridden more then 30km by themselves.
[Reply]
4
0
christinachappetta
(10 mins ago)
Cheers! Rarely can I find friends that want to tackle a massive day like that... in Whistler. The climbs are quite tech and grueling most of the time.
[Reply]
2
0
banffowen
(36 mins ago)
Nice one crew! Longest days are the best days
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(11 mins ago)
Thanks! That was big and sloppy day in Whistler! Same amount of climbing as an EWS day but way more fun to take the chill Pace and have all the snacks.
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(5 mins ago)
You should see how much climbing you can get in on the shortest day of the year...
[Reply]
1
0
owendemars
(39 mins ago)
I can barely get through a bike park lap
[Reply]
