Video: Christina Chappetta's Longest Day Monster Ride in Whistler

Sep 22, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


With Summer Solstice providing 16 hours of daylight, Christina saw an opportunity to tackle a huge ride in Whistler. She set out on a route with 4 ascents spanning over 50kms and over 1700m of elevation.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
134127 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
66665 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
60262 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
54573 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
53099 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
47031 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
44358 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
44333 views

15 Comments

  • 19 5
 I would not call a 50km/1700m ride a "Monster Ride", it's a fairly long ride but nothing out of the ordinary
  • 7 2
 stongly depends on trail selection.. yeah 50km ride on gravely/double track stuff is definitelly not a monster. but try to do it on blue/black whistler singletrack? it is quite a ride for sure.
  • 4 1
 Ok, we will re name it to "riding a bike" said no one trying to get you to click the headline.
  • 3 0
 I agree that this can be a normal "day" for a lot of folks. But even within Oregon, 50 km in the Coast Range is much more difficult than 50 km on the western slope of the Cascades, which in turn is much much much much more difficult than 50 km on the eastern slope of the Cascades.

All of that is to say, a ride 50 km/2000 m ride is nothing out of the ordinary for me, but 50 km of techy single track in Whistler is nothing to sneeze at and sounds much more difficult.
  • 2 0
 @Spiral23: I agree. 50km with 1700m of ascending is a monster ride anywhere on the Sea to Sky highway.
  • 3 0
 Yup, did a 53km/2008m ride this summer and wouldn't call it monster ride. The guys doing everesting on enduro bikes - now that is a monster ride.
  • 3 0
 @Spiral23: cheers for the recognition! We descended only black or double black tracks so my upper body was pretty beat after that day.
  • 1 0
 It’s as long or longer than most EWS race days... so In Whistler, it was quite challenging! Especially when we woke up to rain hahah YAY!
  • 1 0
 @tonit91: nice! Where did you do it?
  • 2 0
 1700m of elevation is impressing for me. About length - it was funny to see in pinkbike poll that very many riders never ridden more then 30km by themselves.
  • 4 0
 Cheers! Rarely can I find friends that want to tackle a massive day like that... in Whistler. The climbs are quite tech and grueling most of the time.
  • 2 0
 Nice one crew! Longest days are the best days
  • 3 0
 Thanks! That was big and sloppy day in Whistler! Same amount of climbing as an EWS day but way more fun to take the chill Pace and have all the snacks.
  • 1 0
 You should see how much climbing you can get in on the shortest day of the year...
  • 1 0
 I can barely get through a bike park lap

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014297
Mobile Version of Website