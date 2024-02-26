Must Watch: 'Circles' Featuring Brett Rheeder

“Initially, this project was supposed to be shot only in Vernon, BC, but it snowed after our first day, and the trail froze over, which is why you see the snow footage. Basically, Mother Nature delt us a huge curveball. We shot what we could with the snow, and then, knowing we couldn’t shoot the rest of the trail, quickly pivoted, and booked flights to Chile. After seeing what Andreu had ridden in Chile, I knew I wanted to explore that part of the world, so Clay and I explored a few spots to round out the film.”

Recently I’ve drawn interest to psychedelic and abstract artwork. So, when I choose the colour of this bike, I scoured the internet in search for colours that blended together nicely. I came across a colour scheme of purple, red, orange and blue that looked magical, so I pitched the idea to my friends at Fresh Paints of Whistler, and they were able to put their own touch on the colours that I sent.

For 4 years, I’ve been working towards finding a new way of filming and presenting media. We’ve accomplished lots of great projects, but I still strive for something more. For me, it needs to be meaningful. There are a million shred films on the internet, including Circles, and most other mountain bike content. Moving forward, expect new media from me.

My biggest focus this year is being kind to myself, finding happiness, learning new ways of having fun, becoming healthy and strong, letting go of things that hold me down, living guilt-free and staying true to myself and my gut feelings. Over the past couple of years, I had lots of guilt for not being interested in riding slopestyle and freeride competitions, so as I move ahead into this new chapter, I will also be focusing on riding my bike the way I want when I want, for the love of mountain biking and creative filmmaking. There are a couple more things I’m excited to share but can’t just yet. Long story short, I’m looking at 2024 with a great perspective and can’t wait to get underway once the snow melts. — Brett Rheeder

